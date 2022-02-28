England cruise to comprehensive win over Bangladesh in Women's World Cup warm-up

Nat Sciver scored a century as England warmed up for the defence of their Women's World Cup title with victory over Bangladesh

Nat Sciver struck 108 from 101 balls in England's commanding 109-run Women's World Cup warm-up win over Bangladesh in Lincoln, New Zealand.

Sciver smashed nine fours while opener Lauren Winfield-Hill bashed 55 from 43 balls.

Tammy Beaumont made 38, captain Heather Knight 27, Amy Jones 22 and Danni Wyatt 16 all contributed.

A late cameo from Emma Lamb, with 28 from 20 balls, then carried England to 310-9 that Bangladesh never looked like getting anywhere near.

Despite making a decent start to their innings as opener Shamima Sultana made 33 and number three Sharmin Akhter 81, Bangladesh fell well short in their 201 all out, with Sciver, Charlie Dean and Freya Davies all taking two wickets.

"Lauren is a naturally aggressive player," Sciver told BBC Sport. "She and Tammy got us off to a great start.

"I wouldn't want to be a selector and I don't know what the order will be in our next warm-up game."

The World Cup kicks off on Friday when New Zealand take on West Indies (01:00 GMT), while England begin their campaign against Australia in Hamilton at the same time on Saturday.

