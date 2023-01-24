The Hundred fixtures: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Trent Bridge double-header starts third season

The Hundred returns this summer for its third instalment, with this year's first games taking place at Trent Bridge on Tuesday August 1.

For the first time, both the men's and women's competitions will host a draft, which will take place on Thursday March 2. Deadline Day - the day on which retained players are confirmed - is Thursday February 16.

Last year's men's champions Trent Rockets face inaugural winners Southern Brave on the opening night, which begins with the women's sides playing each other in a repeat of the 2022 Eliminator.

The Hundred Eliminator, where second and third-placed teams fight it out for a place in the final, is set for Saturday August 26 at The Oval. The final will take place on Sunday August 27 at Lord's.

The women's competition was shortened in 2022 due to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but double-header men's and women's matches return this summer.

Image: Oval Invincibles lifted the women's trophy last year

Last year's defending women's champions, Oval Invincibles, face London Spirit at Lord's on the second day of the competition.

More than half a million people attended games during the 2022 edition, with a record-breaking 271,000 watching live women's fixtures across the month. Over 14.1m people watched The Hundred last year, which was live on Sky Sports.

The ticket window opens on March 1-14 for anyone who has bought tickets during previous editions, while anyone who has not previously purchased tickets can get priority access from April 5-18. General sale tickets go on sale on Thursday April 20.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: "As we enter year three, we're looking forward to build on that momentum and put on another unforgettable summer of world-class cricket action and entertainment that will continue to appeal to new and existing audiences alike."

Oval Invincibles and England Women's batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, who won The Hundred last year, said: "Lifting the trophy with my Oval Invincibles team-mates last year was a career highlight I'll never forget.

"The first ever women's draft is definitely going to bring an exciting new element to the game, and it will be interesting to see how the teams shape up for another fierce competition."

Full fixtures (all games men's and women's double-headers)

Image: The final of this year's Hundred will be at Lord's on Sunday August 27

August 1: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 2: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens, women 11.30am, men 3pm

August 2: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 3: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 4: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 5: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford, women 11am, men 2.30pm

August 5: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

August 6: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl, women 11am, men 2.30pm

August 6: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

August 7: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 8: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 9: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 3pm

August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 11: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 12: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's, women 11am, men 3pm

August 12: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

August 13: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, women 11am, men 2.30pm

August 13: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

August 14: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 15: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 16: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 17: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 18: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 19: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 2.30pm

August 19: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

August 20: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, women 11am, men 2.30pm

August 20: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

August 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 22: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 23: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 24: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

August 26: The Hundred Eliminator, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

August 27: The Hundred Final, Lord's, women 2.15pm, men 6pm

Every match in The Hundred in 2023 - with men's and women's double-headers throughout - will be live on Sky Sports.