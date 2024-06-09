West Indies limit Uganda to lowest score in T20 World Cup history during dominant win

Co-hosts West Indies cruised to a second T20 World Cup victory as they handed Uganda an unwanted place in the record books.

Chasing an unlikely 174 for victory in Guyana, tournament debutants Uganda were shot out for 39 in 12 overs as Akeal Hosein grabbed 5-11.

It equalled the lowest score in T20 World Cup history, matching the Netherlands' total against Sri Lanka in 2014, while the 134-run win is the second largest victory margin in the competition's history.

Opener Johnson Charles gave the West Indies innings early impetus, hitting two sixes and four fours in his 44 from 42 balls.

Score summary - West Indies vs Uganda West Indies 173-5 from 20 overs: Johnson Charles (44 off 42 balls), Andre Russell (30no off 17 balls); Brian Masaba (2-31) Uganda 39 all out from 12 overs: Juma Miyagi (13no off 20 balls); Akeal Hosein (5-11), Alzarri Joseph (2-6)

Nicholas Pooran cleared the ropes three times as he hammered 22 from 17 deliveries, captain Rovman Powell making 23 from 18 and Sherfane Rutherford 22 from 16.

A late cameo from Andre Russell took the West Indies to 173-5 as he hit six fours in his 30 not out from 17 balls.

Image: West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates with team-mates after taking five wickets in his side's victory over Uganda

Hosein trapped opener Roger Mukasa leg before off the second ball of the Uganda innings, starting a steady stream of wickets as only two batters faced 10 balls or more.

At 25-8 in the eighth over, Uganda looked in danger of breaking the record for the lowest score before Juma Miyagi offered some late resistance.

His unbeaten 13 from 20 balls dragged the total level with the record before Alzari Joseph bowled Frank Nsubuga for a duck to finish with 2-6 from his three overs.

West Indies join Afghanistan at the top of their pool with two wins and face New Zealand in Trinidad on Wednesday night.

Uganda wrap up their debut in the tournament against New Zealand on Friday night.

What's next?

A busy Sunday of T20 World Cup action continues with the blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan in New York from 3.30pm UK and Ireland time, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

And then it is Oman vs Scotland, from 5.30pm in Antigua, live on Sky Sports Action.

Scotland have made a promising start to the competition, racking up 90-0 from 10 overs against England before rain caused that game to be abandoned and then beating Namibia by five wickets.

