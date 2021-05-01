IPL: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for rest of season

Kane Williamson will take charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season

Kane Williamson has taken over from David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

New Zealand skipper Williamson takes charge of a Sunrisers side who sit bottom of the table having lost five of their first six matches, with their solitary win coming against Punjab Kings on April 21.

Williamson's first game at the helm will be Sunday's clash with Rajasthan Royals, for which Sunrisers have said they will also be "changing their overseas combination".

Warner captained Sunrisers to their first and so far only IPL title in 2016, scoring 69 in the final as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs.

Sunrisers added in their statement: "The decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years.

"As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field."

Australia batsman Warner was critical of his batting during this week's defeat to Chennai Super Kings, saying he batted too slowly as he made 57 from 55 balls during the seven-wicket defeat to MS Dhoni's men.

Williamson skippered Sunrisers during the 2018 season - when Warner was suspended for the role he played in the Australian ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town - and again in 2019.

Williamson led Sunrisers to the final in 2018, where they were beaten by Chennai, while he also ended that season as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Sunrisers have not gone into further detail about their change in overseas combinations but England batsman Jason Roy will be hoping to get a chance, with the 30-year-old yet to play a game for the side this season.

Roy's England team-mate Jonny Bairstow is a regular for Sunrisers, whose other overseas stars are Warner, Williamson, Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.

