England could regret not picking spinner for second New Zealand Test, says Mark Butcher

England may end up regretting their decision to go into the second Test against New Zealand without a frontline spinner, according to Sky Sports pundit Mark Butcher.

Joe Root's side head into the final day at Hamilton needing another eight wickets to bowl the Black Caps out in their second innings and give themselves enough time to chase a target.

However, the pitch gave little assistance to their five seamers as the home side closed on 96-2 - just five runs behind - with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor settled at the crease as they shared an unbroken stand of 68.

England left out spinner Jack Leach - who has since been hospitalised with gastroenteritis - and did not select back-up tweaker Matt Parkinson either, which Butcher thinks could prove to be a mistake.

"It might have been nice to have a leggie, someone who was going to do something a bit different on that surface that's done nothing for anybody," said the former England batsman.

"It's the flattest thing you could ever wish for. England are going to have dig into the reserves that all five of their seamers have got, to force something to happen.

Parkinson featured in England's T20I series against New Zealand, but is yet to make his Test debut

"The important thing from New Zealand's point of view is not only are [Taylor and Williamson] in and starting off, but the ball's now 20-odd overs old.

"There's still 50 overs before England can get their hands on a new one. It's just taking time out of the game, making their 1-0 lead and the series safer.

"That doesn't mean it's over - you get them both in the first 10 overs and there could be a mad panic on. But that looks increasingly less likely, given what we've seen."

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson received his first England call-up for the tour of New Zealand

England put themselves in a position to force victory after captain Joe Root racked up a double hundred, the first England player to do so since Sir Alastair Cook hit an unbeaten 244 at Melbourne almost two years ago.

Root shared a sixth-wicket stand of 193 with Ollie Pope, who compiled what was at times a gritty 75 before he became the second of five victims for left-arm seamer Neil Wagner.

Butcher has been impressed by the Surrey youngster's performances in the wake of an injury that kept him out for the best part of a year - and expects him to build a lengthy Test career.

Ollie Pope hit 75 as England established a first-innings lead of 101 against New Zealand

"I think he's a fabulous young player, I really do," added Butcher. "He averages nearly 60 in first-class cricket and every time he walked out to bat - after a terrible shoulder injury last year - he made huge runs.

"He's going to be someone that England will have around for a long, long time, so it's great that he's finally got his feet under the table.

"England have set their stall out to bat in a more traditional way, to bat time and put runs on the board.

It's the first time they've scored 400 since (that Test at) Melbourne, so there's a stride been taken there, a marker laid down."

