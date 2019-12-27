Ben Stokes among England cricketers in New Year Honours list

Ben Stokes played a crucial role in England's Cricket World Cup success

Ben Stokes is one of England's Cricket World Cup winners to have been recognised in a New Year Honours list which also includes some trailblazing figures in women's sport.

Stokes and his team-mates Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, and Jos Buttler were all awarded titles for services to cricket, as was successful coach Trevor Bayliss.

There were also honours for the Football Association's director of women's football Sue Campbell, double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, and England and Manchester City footballer Jill Scott.

World Cup heroes honoured

England's Cricket World Cup win was among the highlights of the sporting year and one-day captain Morgan, who masterminded the team's revival following a poor showing at the 2015 World Cup, has been honoured with a CBE.

Stokes is awarded an OBE after an amazing summer which saw him win the player of the match award at the World Cup final and then play one of the greatest innings in Test history, as England beat Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Eoin Morgan captained England to a memorable World Cup success last summer

Bayliss, the Australian head coach who helped Morgan revolutionise England's white-ball cricket over his four years in the job, takes an OBE.

Buttler becomes an MBE, after completing the run-out that clinched World Cup glory, and Test captain Root - who was England's top run-scorer at the tournament - gets the same accolade.

Elsewhere in the sport, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd has received a knighthood, while Colin Graves, the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board since 2015 and a former executive chairman of Yorkshire, has been handed a CBE.

Alan Knott, regarded as one of the game's greatest-ever wicketkeepers, can now add an MBE to his record of 95 Test caps and 1,211 first-class dismissals.

Sue Campbell becomes a Dame

Trailblazers in women's sport have also been recognised in the Honours list, with Campbell made a Dame.

Campbell, who became a Baroness in 2008 in recognition of a successful period chairing UK Sport, said: "These things are an immense privilege but they're also something you accept on behalf of an awful lot of other people who make your job possible.

Taekwondo star Jade Jones enjoyed another superb year and has received an OBE in the Honours List

"I feel very grateful and it's a reflection of all the hard work an awful lot of people have put into women's football and my life in sport generally."

Jones, who received an MBE in 2013 in the wake of her initial Olympic triumph, has been upgraded to an OBE in recognition of another stellar year at the top of her sport.

Having retained her Olympic title in Rio in 2016, Jones claimed an elusive first world title in Manchester in May and will target a third straight Olympic crown in Tokyo next year.

Matthew also receives the OBE after captaining Europe to an enthralling Solheim Cup win over the US.

Matthew, who received the MBE in 2010 after winning the Women's British Open, will attempt to become Europe's first multiple Solheim Cup-winning captain in Ohio in 2021.

There is also an OBE for Rosemary Mayglothling, who served as technical director at British Rowing between 2001 and 2016 and oversaw huge success.

Jill Scott applauds the crowd after the England-Germany friendly in November

Scott's MBE comes at the end of a year in which she helped steer England to the Women's World Cup semi-finals, where they lost to eventual winners the United States.

Broadcaster and former gymnast Gabby Logan, Olympic bronze medallist Kelly Sotherton and Laura Massaro, the former world squash champion who announced her retirement in 2019, also receive MBEs.

Netball stars receive MBEs

England's strong performance at this year's Netball World Cup is also recognised with MBEs for team captain Serena Guthrie and goal shooter Joanna Harten.

British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen, who has overseen the emergence of a new generation of women's talent, including world medal-winning sisters Ellie and Becky Downie, also receives the MBE.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Clan Des Obeaux won the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day

Allen said: "I accept this award on behalf of everybody at British Gymnastics who has been involved in the growth and development of gymnastics at the recreational level, as well as the fantastic achievements of our athletes on the world stage."

There is also an MBE for Lizzie Jones, who founded the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund in memory of her husband - who died from an undiagnosed heart condition during a rugby league match.

Two of the biggest names in horse racing, trainers Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson, have both been awarded OBEs.

Nicholls has been jump racing's champion trainer 11 times, while Henderson has achieved the same feat five times.

Former Northern Ireland football captain Aaron Hughes, who won 112 caps for his country, has been awarded an MBE.