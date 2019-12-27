Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan return moves closer with striker expected to sign in January

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to completing a return to AC Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

Ibrahimovic, who played for Milan between 2010 and 2012 and scored 56 goals in 85 games, is expected to arrive in Italy on January 1 or 2 to finalise the deal.

Sky in Italy reported last month that Milan had made an offer for the 38-year-old in an attempt to shake off competition from other interested clubs.

Napoli and Bologna had been keen on the former Manchester United talisman, but have not put forward any formal bids to his representatives.

Negotiations with Milan have been ongoing with the two parties trying to satisfy Ibrahimovic's salary demands, while also adhering to Financial Fair Play rules.

The Italian club are currently serving a ban from European competition due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

Milan are currently 11th in Serie A, scoring just 16 goals in their 17 league games.

The forward's contract at LA Galaxy expired in December. He scored 31 goals in 31 games during the last MLS campaign.