AC Milan make Zlatan Ibrahimovic offer to return to Serie A club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to AC Milan after a seven-and-a-half-year absence

AC Milan have made an offer for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an attempt to shake off competition from other interested clubs, according to Sky in Italy.

The club would like to bring the former Sweden international in to train with the team next month, so that he can be match fit from January.

Developments are expected next week when Milan officials and Ibrahimovic's agent meet again.

However, Ibrahimovic's salary demands are currently too high for Milan to proceed with negotiations, as the Italian giants are serving a ban from European competition due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

Napoli and Bologna are other Serie A clubs showing an interest in the 38-year-old striker, but are yet to put forward any formal bids to his representatives.

Milan are currently 14th in Serie A and have scored 11 goals in 12 matches in the Italian top flight so far this term.

Ibrahimovic played for Milan between 2010 and 2012 and scored 56 goals in 85 games during his time the club, helping them to the Serie A title in 2011.

The forward's contract at LA Galaxy officially expires in December. He scored 31 goals in 31 games during the last MLS campaign.

