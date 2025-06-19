England vs India: Ben Stokes suggests possible tweaks to 'Bazball' for home summer Test series

Ben Stokes has suggested England may tweak their 'Bazball' approach for their five Test series against India, which begins on Friday at Headingley - live on Sky Sports.

Under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, whose nickname is "Baz," England have played an entertaining, aggressive, attack-at-all-costs brand of cricket to earn the label "Bazball."

It has helped turn around the fortunes of England's Test team, even if some see the approach as naive at times, especially when up against the world's top sides.

"India always brings excitement with them wherever they go in the world. We still want to be known as a team who play an exciting style of cricket," said Stokes.

"Not that we wanted to win every game we played, but it's changing what we say, how we say it. We want to be playing an exciting game of cricket because we know that's what brings the best out of individuals and the team. But it's about winning."

England will face an India side that enter a new era after the retirements of India legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

New captain Shubman Gill, who also has the pressure of taking Kohli's coveted No 4 spot in the batting line-up, expects a "very exciting" series.

"They have been playing a very exciting brand of cricket. They have been wanting to get results," Gill added.

"That has been the approach from what we know when we played against them in India, or especially here [in England]. As a team you want to get a result out of any match and I think that's what they try to get. That's no different to us."

Stokes was asked about his opposing captain and said: "Gill is a fine player. He's been around a long time now, considering he's only young.

"It's an exciting time for Indian cricket. There's a lot of pressure being captain of any Indian team but it's an exciting time. It always is when a new leadership role comes into it. He's my opposition for the next six weeks, but all the best!"

Will Woakes shine on England return?

Chris Woakes returns to England's Test side after he took three top-order India A wickets earlier this month, having suffered an ankle injury earlier this year.

Woakes was player of the series in the 2023 Ashes, despite playing just three Tests after being called up with England 2-0 down against Australia.

He played a key role in England's memorable win at Headingley and Stuart Broad's send-off victory at The Oval and will lead the England bowling attack.

"Since me and Baz have been captain and coach, I don't think we have lost a game with him in the team," said Stokes.

"That just proves how much of a valuable cricketer he is. Him being the leader of the attack, he will thrive off that responsibility.

"He's a quality cricketer. The relentlessness he has with the ball, then his ability with the bat at No. 8 is massive for us."

At the other end of the scale, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse will look to stamp their authority in the team with just eight Tests between them.

Carse will play his maiden home Test after taking 27 wickets across five matches in Pakistan and New Zealand last winter.

"Experience is experience. It's spoken about a lot but I see it, at the end of the day, whether you've played 100 games or five games, your skills are the most important thing when you come out to play in any form of cricket," said Stokes.

"Brydon's had an unbelievable start to his career in all formats. He's been great for this Test team when he's put the shirt on. I don't look into that too much and it's great to have 'Tonguey' back over the injuries he had for a year.

"Playing well for Notts and getting that opportunity in an England shirt is very exciting, so really looking forward to the boys getting back this week."

New trophy to honour Anderson and Tendulkar

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed this summer's victors would win the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named after cricket greats James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

"It's a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself," said Anderson.

"The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments. To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I'm looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer."

Current captain Gill is hoping to lift the new trophy in August and says it would be bigger than winning the Indian Premier League.

"You don't get many opportunities as a captain to come to England. Maybe two times [in your career].

"The IPL comes every year and you get to have a crack at it every year, so winning a Test in England, Australia or South Africa is bigger."

England vs India Test series ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports