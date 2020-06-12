IPL could take place behind closed doors in bid to stage tournament this year, say organisers

The Mumbai Indians celebrate winning the 2019 IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) could be staged behind closed doors in a bid to complete the competition this year, say organisers.

The 2020 edition was scheduled to begin in March but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) are keen to hold the tournament with spectators, but stand to lose £416.7m in revenue if the IPL does not take place at all.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters: "If it can be with spectators, we'd ideally want that. But if we have to stage it in empty stadiums and there's no other choice, we might go for that.

Ben Stokes was due to represent the Rajasthan Royals this year - one of several high-profile English players set to play in the IPL

"We'll try and work out depending on the situation at that point in time. But before anything else, we have to have a window available and a clear-cut directive from the government [to go ahead]."

The Twenty20 World Cup, due to be held in Australia in October and November, is at a "very high risk" of also being affected by coronavirus, according to organisers.

If the tournament does have to be moved or postponed, Dhumal says the IPL could replace it in the schedule and take place this autumn.

A decision on the T20 World Cup is not due to take place until next month, but Dhumal added: "Whatever decision has to happen should happen well in time.

"If that tournament is not happening, other boards can decide whether they want to have some bilateral tournament or something else to make up for the loss they have incurred because of the pandemic."