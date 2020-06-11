Michael Carberry speaks out on racism and prejudice in cricket

1:26 Former England batsman Michael Carberry says black athletes are scared to speak out about racism over fears of it having a detrimental effect on their careers Former England batsman Michael Carberry says black athletes are scared to speak out about racism over fears of it having a detrimental effect on their careers

Michael Carberry says black cricketers feel like they risk their careers if they attempt to confront prejudice in dressing-rooms.

The former Hampshire opener took his first steps in professional cricket with Surrey, enjoying a career spanning almost 20 years and playing for England on 13 occasions across different formats.

The 39-year-old bemoaned the dearth of black role models throughout the game in this country and says black players have to have a thicker skin than most if they want to forge a career as a cricketer.

"The numbers tell you everything," Carberry told Sky Sports News.

"There are no black people in prominent positions in the game at any level, right the way down to playing level. There are no black people in positions where you can ultimately stand toe to toe and make the big decisions.

"It starts when you walk in the dressing room - people don't think you understand normal English and they talk to you like you can't speak properly. They comment on things you might wear, they comment on your physical body.

"This is the situation unfortunately that a lot of black athletes find themselves in - where they've got to weigh up 'I really want to say something to put this guy or this person in their place, but how is it going to impact me down the line?

"And this is probably why you have so few people come out and really speak out about what is going on."