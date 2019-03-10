David Willey shows why he could be valuable for England at World Cup

David Willey took 4-7 from three overs as England ripped through Windies in the final T20I

David Willey's display in the final T20I showed how he could be a valuable member of England's World Cup squad, says Mark Butcher.

Willey picked up 4-7 from three overs up front as England rolled Windies for 71 in St Kitts en route to a 3-0 series whitewash.

The left-armer is one of the seamers potentially under pressure from Jofra Archer, who will qualify for England later this month, for a spot in the side's World Cup 15.

"Willey has done exactly what he would be asked to do if he played in a one-day international," former England and Surrey batsman Butcher told Sky Sports Cricket.

"He'll take the new ball and probably won't do anything else - he probably won't bowl in the middle and he definitely won't bowl at the end.

"If it swings, he is going to be the guy that gets us three wickets in the powerplay and then the rest of the guys can go to work."

However, Butcher feels Archer and Chris Jordan - who took 4-6 from two overs as England skittled Windies for 45 in the second T20I - could gatecrash the squad due to their ability to bowl at any stage of the innings.

"Archer is the triple threat, which is why he puts all of them [the seamers] under pressure," added Butcher.

Jofra Archer could make England's World Cup squad

"The preferred usage for Willey is up front, the preferred usage for Liam Plunkett is in the middle and the preferred usage for Tom Curran is at the end.

"All three of those guys have their specialist area but not all areas, which is where Archer comes into play - and where perhaps Jordan comes into play.

"You could throw him the ball in any one of those situations and he is a dynamite fielder as well.

"All of those competing for spots can dong it with the bat at 8, 9 or 10 but with the ball some have more use as a squad player than others."

Will Chris Jordan make the final 15?

Sam Billings also seized his opportunity in the second T20I, hitting 87 from 47 balls having come into the squad with Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali rested.

"Okay, Windies weren't great but all of these guys have pushed their case forward and said: 'Don't forget about us, if anything happens to the other fellas, we are right here and ready to play'," said Butcher.

"Every single one of England's fringe players and every single one of those players who might be feeling the pressure from Archer - whose ghost appears to be hanging around all the players outside of the first XI - have all done something in this series.

"That will make them feel better and everyone else know they can't afford to drop off with their performances."

Windies beat England in the Test series and earned a 2-2 draw in the ODIs but then capitulated in the T20Is after losing the opener by four wickets - going down in the next two by 137 runs and eight wickets respectively.

"It is a real shame," added Butcher.

"Everyone was pleased to see how they played in the Test matches and the account they gave of themselves, as well as their stunning comeback in the ODIs against an England team we all expected would trounce them.

"It just looked like they ran out of steam and a little bit of motivation and I suppose once the series is lost and you weren't that at it in the first two games, it is unlikely you are going to be at your best in the third one.

"The people of St Kitts probably deserve better. That's who you feel sorry for. Windies will probably brush it off and say it doesn't matter but they have kind of sullied their summer a bit."

