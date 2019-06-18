Rob Key rates England's players after their record-breaking win over Afghanistan

0:26 Morgan smashed the world record for the most sixes in an ODI innings as he hit 17 against Afghanistan in the World Cup! Morgan smashed the world record for the most sixes in an ODI innings as he hit 17 against Afghanistan in the World Cup!

Rob Key delivers his judgement on the individual performances during a record-breaking England win over Afghanistan as the sixes rained down at Old Trafford.

James Vince - 5/10

26 runs from 31 balls - 3x fours

He looked good and then he got out, similar to what we've seen from him before, but it was a decent enough opening partnership.

Jonny Bairstow - 7/10

90 from 99 balls - 8x fours, 3x sixes

He played beautifully again and both him and Vince played Mujeeb Ur Rahman really well. Dropped a couple of catches in the field but held onto one in the end and his batting more than made up for the drops anyway.

Joe Root fell 12 runs short of a century from 82 balls

Joe Root - 8/10

88 runs from 82 balls - 5x fours, 1 six

He has an extraordinary ability to make batting look easy from the start. It's really only Virat Kohli in world cricket who consistently starts as well as Joe Root. Another superb knock.

Eoin Morgan - 10/10

148 runs from 71 balls - 4x fours, 17x sixes

A world record number of sixes, unbelievably clean striking of the ball and he captained well too. He did the right thing at the toss. A faultless performance.

Eoin Morgan hit a 57-ball ton - the fourth fastest at a World Cup

Jos Buttler - 5/10

Two runs from 2 balls

A very quiet day for Jos but he kept well. There will be other days for him to show what he can do in this tournament.

Ben Stokes - 5/10

Two runs from 6 balls

0-12 from 4 overs

Similar to Buttler, a quiet game with both bat and ball but he is another match-winner that England will know they can rely on going into the latter stages.

Moeen Ali - 7/10

31 runs from 9 balls - 1 four, 4x sixes

0-35 from 7 overs

Moeen Ali cracked a quick 31 off nine balls at the end of England's innings

It was a really important cameo with the bat actually because Mo has not had the best of times with the bat recently. But if this allows him to find form then it bodes well for England when they face stiffer tests along the way.

Chris Woakes - 7/10

0-41 from 9 overs

1no from one ball

Reliable as ever with the new ball and unlucky not to get an early wicket when a catch went down at first slip.

Jofra Archer - 7/10

3-52 from 10 overs

He bowled with good pace again and, not for the first time at this World Cup, the batsmen never looked comfortable when they were facing him. Rewarded with three more wickets.

Adil Rashid - 6/10

3-66 from 10 overs

Adil Rashid took three wickets without finding his best form

Still not at his best today but it was good to see him take some wickets in the end. Hopefully that will give him confidence and he can find some form over the next few games.

Mark Wood - 7/10

2-40 from 10 overs

Just like Archer, he bowled quickly, was hostile but maintained good control as well. A good run-out for him and all the England bowlers - and another good win.

