England's Ben Stokes 'arguably best cricketer in the world', says Rob Key

Ben Stokes ended the first day unbeaten on 67

Ben Stokes has raised his game to a level where he can be considered the world’s No 1 player, according to Sky Sports pundit Rob Key.

The England all-rounder was in ominous form on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand, reaching 67 not out as the tourists closed on 241-4.

Although it took Stokes 15 balls to get off the mark, he gradually accelerated during the evening session, hitting a flurry of boundaries - and that ability to adapt left Key particularly impressed.

"He seemed to play with so much control," said Key. "You look back to that game at Lord's against New Zealand (in July's World Cup final), where he smashed the ball to all parts.

"It was a little bit all or nothing at times, but he's not like that any more. He's always had a pretty decent technique but now he's becoming a run scorer, where he can play lots of different types of innings.

"He's just got every part of his game - he can play spin well, he's got the power and the way he can construct an innings, his confidence is sky high. He's arguably the best cricketer in the world.

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope reached stumps with England 241-4 on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand

"If you bowl him 50 good balls he's got to be able to block 50 good balls, but anything they drop off line and length he's got to be able to jump on and I think that's what he's done.

"He's been able to counter-punch whereas, at times, you feel he's been trying to hang in there as a batsman and show everyone else how to do it. Now he's able to go up and down through the gears."

Stokes shared a partnership of 83 with Joe Denly (74) to lift England out of a tricky situation at 120-3 just before the tea interval at Mount Maunganui.

Rory Burns talks to Ian Ward and Bumble, reflecting on the day's play as England finish slightly ahead on day one of the first test

Following Denly's dismissal, Ollie Pope then contributed a breezy unbeaten 18 from 23 balls, including four boundaries, to keep the all-rounder company until stumps.

Pope is back in the Test line-up for the first time since the summer of 2018, having suffered with injuries in the meantime, and Sky Sports' David Lloyd felt the Surrey batsman played his part in raising the tempo.

"Pope's in his rightful place at No 6 and he was eye-catching," said Lloyd. "He got a single off his first ball and that's always great when you come back in [the side].

"He took the short ball on and looks to play naturally and score runs, but he gets into great positions.

Ollie Pope is back in the Test side for the first time in over a year

"Everybody's talking about a new era for England, with a new coach and Stokes as vice-captain. What England are looking to get is a settled top six.

"I thought at teatime they'd got static. They were going nowhere but they've got there because of Stokes being able to push on against the new ball.

"They scored about 120 in that final session, so I look at that scoreboard now and I think, at the end of the day, England have got to where they wanted to be."

