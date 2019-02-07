Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt back in England Women's squad for India tour

Sarah Taylor has scored 6,000 runs, taken 104 catches and effected 98 stumpings in international white-ball cricket

Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt have been included in England Women's squad to tour India this month after missing last year's ICC Women's World T20.

Taylor, 29, missed the tournament in the Caribbean - where England reached the final - as part of the process of managing her anxiety condition.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will be available to take part in the three-match ODI series, which begins in Mumbai on February 22, but then return home ahead of the following three-game IT20 series and subsequent tour of Sri Lanka.

1:01 Watch how England Women wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor completed a sensational stumping down the leg side in the opening ODI against South Africa, at Worcester, in 2018 Watch how England Women wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor completed a sensational stumping down the leg side in the opening ODI against South Africa, at Worcester, in 2018

Pace bowler Brunt will be available to take part in both the ODI and IT20 series against India after recovering from a back injury but will miss the Sri Lanka series, dates for which have yet to be confirmed.

Jenny Gunn, who was named on the retained list of Central Contracts on Wednesday, has been given a break from both series after years of touring and will report back in April. Kirstie Gordon and Katie George were unavailable for selection through injury.

England coach Mark Robinson said: "We've looked to use as many players as we can to give everyone an opportunity to learn and grow as we head into a busy year.

2:22 England fast bowler Katherine Brunt tells Sky Sports' Sportswomen she rates the Ashes higher than the cricket World Cup. England fast bowler Katherine Brunt tells Sky Sports' Sportswomen she rates the Ashes higher than the cricket World Cup.

"We've included 18 players across the squads and they'll come in and out as the tours progress as we look to improve our strength in depth.

"We've got a huge Ashes series in the summer, as well as hosting the West Indies, and obviously there are ICC Women's Championship points up for grabs across both of these tours so there's hard work ahead of us but we're excited."

ODI Squad v India

Tammy Beaumont (Kent); Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire); Kate Cross (Lancashire); Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex); Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire); Georgia Elwiss (Sussex); Alex Hartley (Lancashire); Amy Jones (Warwickshire); Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain); Laura Marsh (Kent); Nat Sciver (Surrey); Anya Shrubsole (Somerset); Sarah Taylor (Sussex, wicketkeeper); Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire); Danni Wyatt (Sussex)

IT20 Squad v India

Beaumont; Brunt; Cross; Freya Davies (Sussex); Dunkley; Ecclestone; Elwiss; Jones (wicketkeeper); Knight (captain); Marsh; Sciver; Shrubsole; Linsey Smith (Sussex); Winfield; Wyatt

Squad v Sri Lanka

Beaumont; Cross; Davies; Dunkley; Ecclestone; Elwiss; Jones (wicketkeeper); Knight (captain); Marsh; Sciver; Shrubsole; Smith; Fran Wilson (Kent); Winfield; Wyatt

2:17 New England and Wales Cricket Board managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor tells SportsWomen that cultural shifts in cricket are required to grow the women’s and girl’s game within the sport. New England and Wales Cricket Board managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor tells SportsWomen that cultural shifts in cricket are required to grow the women’s and girl’s game within the sport.

England in India tour dates

Monday February 18: Board President Women's XI v England Women

Friday February 22: India Women v England Women, first ODI

Monday February 25: India Women v England Women, second ODI

Thursday February 28: India Women v England Women, third ODI

Monday March 4: India Women v England Women, first T20

Thursday March 7: India Women v England Women, second T20

Saturday March 9: India Women v England Women, third T20

