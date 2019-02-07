Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt back in England Women's squad for India tour
Last Updated: 07/02/19 1:05pm
Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt have been included in England Women's squad to tour India this month after missing last year's ICC Women's World T20.
Taylor, 29, missed the tournament in the Caribbean - where England reached the final - as part of the process of managing her anxiety condition.
The wicketkeeper-batsman will be available to take part in the three-match ODI series, which begins in Mumbai on February 22, but then return home ahead of the following three-game IT20 series and subsequent tour of Sri Lanka.
Pace bowler Brunt will be available to take part in both the ODI and IT20 series against India after recovering from a back injury but will miss the Sri Lanka series, dates for which have yet to be confirmed.
Jenny Gunn, who was named on the retained list of Central Contracts on Wednesday, has been given a break from both series after years of touring and will report back in April. Kirstie Gordon and Katie George were unavailable for selection through injury.
England coach Mark Robinson said: "We've looked to use as many players as we can to give everyone an opportunity to learn and grow as we head into a busy year.
"We've included 18 players across the squads and they'll come in and out as the tours progress as we look to improve our strength in depth.
"We've got a huge Ashes series in the summer, as well as hosting the West Indies, and obviously there are ICC Women's Championship points up for grabs across both of these tours so there's hard work ahead of us but we're excited."
ODI Squad v India
Tammy Beaumont (Kent); Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire); Kate Cross (Lancashire); Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex); Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire); Georgia Elwiss (Sussex); Alex Hartley (Lancashire); Amy Jones (Warwickshire); Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain); Laura Marsh (Kent); Nat Sciver (Surrey); Anya Shrubsole (Somerset); Sarah Taylor (Sussex, wicketkeeper); Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire); Danni Wyatt (Sussex)
IT20 Squad v India
Beaumont; Brunt; Cross; Freya Davies (Sussex); Dunkley; Ecclestone; Elwiss; Jones (wicketkeeper); Knight (captain); Marsh; Sciver; Shrubsole; Linsey Smith (Sussex); Winfield; Wyatt
Squad v Sri Lanka
Beaumont; Cross; Davies; Dunkley; Ecclestone; Elwiss; Jones (wicketkeeper); Knight (captain); Marsh; Sciver; Shrubsole; Smith; Fran Wilson (Kent); Winfield; Wyatt
England in India tour dates
Monday February 18: Board President Women's XI v England Women
Friday February 22: India Women v England Women, first ODI
Monday February 25: India Women v England Women, second ODI
Thursday February 28: India Women v England Women, third ODI
Monday March 4: India Women v England Women, first T20
Thursday March 7: India Women v England Women, second T20
Saturday March 9: India Women v England Women, third T20
