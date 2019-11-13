Katy Perry to perform at Women's T20 World Cup final on International Women's Day

Katy Perry performs with dancers during the Super Bowl XLIX half-time show in 2015

Katy Perry will perform before and after the Women's T20 World Cup final on International Women's Day as organisers bid to set a world record for attendance.

Perry will perform on Sunday, March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in what is tipped to be the biggest women's cricket match ever.

The tournament, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket, starts on Friday, February 21 in Sydney with hosts, and defending champions, Australia facing India.

Australia are the defending Women's World T20 champions after winning in 2018

The ICC says organisers are aiming to break the world record of 90,185 for a crowd at a women's sports event, set during the 1999 FIFA World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

"The final presents a ground breaking opportunity to set a world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture on the day when equality and women's achievements are celebrated globally," the ICC said in a statement Wednesday.

Perry, who has previously performed at the Super Bowl half-time show in 2015, said in a statement: "I'm all about celebrating equality and the achievements of women, which naturally happens on a global scale on International Women's Day.

"It's no coincidence that I said yes to performing live at the women's final on this day."