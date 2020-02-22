England Women's T20 World Cup history: One-time champions, perennial runners-up

England Women won the first T20 World Cup - but have not claimed it since

England won the first Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009 but have now gone five tournaments and over a decade without claiming the title again.

Heather Knight's side, with new coach Lisa Keightley in tow, will be aiming to remedy that over the next two weeks in Australia.

Here, ahead of England's opening game against South Africa, we look at their competition record…

The one where they won the title (2009)

England were ruthless on home soil in the maiden T20 World Cup, sweeping past India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the group stage with Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Charlotte Edwards carding half-centuries and left-arm spinner Holly Colvin bagging a combined eight wickets.

England's toughest game came against old rivals Australia in the semi-finals, with the Southern Stars posting 163-5 at The Oval and the hosts then slipping to 43-2. However, Claire Taylor (76no) and Beth Morgan (46no) put on an unbeaten 122 for the third wicket as England won with three balls to spare when Taylor crunched Sarah Andrews through point for a boundary.

Katherine Brunt starred in the 2009 final against New Zealand

The win over New Zealand in the final, however, was set up by the bowlers, with Katherine Brunt - sporting a black eye after being hit by a ball in training - taking 3-6 in a scintillating four over-spell up top as New Zealand tumbled to 31-5 and eventually 85 all out, a total England topped with 18 balls in reserve at Lord's to become dual world champions, having won the 50-over World Cup earlier in the year in Australia.

The one where it went wrong (2010)

England crashed out in the first round of their title defence in the Caribbean a year later after being on the wrong end of some tight finishes, including losing to Australia after a tied Super Over by dint of having hit fewer sixes in the regulation innings.

England had collapsed from 63-2 to 104 all out batting first, before Australia rallied from 63-7 up to parity. Both sides made 6-2 in overtime, but Australia prevailed having crunched one six to England's none. A two-run defeat to West Indies two days later ended England's hopes of reaching the knockout stage as they failed to top the hosts' 122-8.

England needed 15 from the final over, an equation they reduced to six from three balls as Lydia Greenway hit a six, a two and a one but Edwards' side lost two wickets from the last three balls to fall short, with Greenway stranded on 26 having been unable to regain the strike.

Lydia Greenway and Brunt trudge off after England's defeat to West Indies

A thumping 56-run success over South Africa, in which Danni Wyatt picked up four wickets in total and three in an over and the Proteas were rolled for 85, was too little, too late.

The one where they lost in the semis (2016)

The only time, besides 2010, when England have failed to make the T20 World Cup final was in India in 2016 - but they really should have made it. Chasing 133 to beat Australia, Edwards' side were 88-1 with seven overs remaining but when Tammy Beaumont was caught at cover by Southern Stars skipper Meg Lanning, the innings unravelled.

A duck for Nat Sciver and just one for Heather Knight as the wickets tumbled and the runs dried up and, despite Wyatt and Brunt reaching double figures, a collapse of 6-28 put paid to their chances. Thirteen runs were needed from the final over but Rene Farrell conceded just seven as Greenway and Wyatt failed to find the fence.

England slumped to defeat in their 2016 semi-final against Australia

England had endured nervy moments earlier in the tournament - collapsing to 87-8 before finally topping India's total of 90 and then from 59-0 to 106-9 with two legal deliveries remaining before squeaking past West Indies' score of 108 thanks to a wide, a single and a last-ball bye. They got out of jail then but not against Australia.

The ones where they lost in the final (2012, 2014, 2018)

Losing to Australia has become an unwanted trend for England in the T20 World Cup, the side slipping up against the Southern Stars in that 2016 semi and in three of the last four finals.

In Sri Lanka in 2012, England lost by four runs but there was a big Australia win two years later in Bangladesh as Lanning and Ellyse Perry marshalled their side past the opponents' 105-8 with 29 balls to spare.

Australia triumphed with 29 balls to spare once again in the West Indies in 2018, with a woeful batting performance from Knight's side ensuring the Southern Stars were chasing just 106. Wyatt (43) and Knight (25) were the only players to pass double figures as England faltered against seam and spin and were shot out in 19.4 overs.

Glum faces all round after the 2018 loss to Australia in the Caribbean

There was a flicker of hope when Player of the Tournament Alyssa Healy (22), and Beth Mooney (14) were dismissed but Ashleigh Gardner (33no) and the ice-cool Lanning (28no) eased any Aussie nerves as they became champions for a record fourth time.

