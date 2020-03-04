Nat Sciver: England's AB de Villiers is an all-round sportswoman

4:08 Nat Sciver's father, Rich, says the England all-rounder was a strong all-round sportswoman before she turned her focus to cricket Nat Sciver's father, Rich, says the England all-rounder was a strong all-round sportswoman before she turned her focus to cricket

Nat Sciver is England Women's version of AB de Villiers.

At the crease, she scores runs for fun - the 27-year-old has hit over 200 in four games at the ongoing T20 World Cup ahead of Thursday's semi-final against India - and often plays innovative scoop shots.

But Sciver, like De Villiers, also showed promise in other sports before focussing on cricket, as her father, Rich told Sky Sports.

"Nat's first love was tennis," he said while out in Australia supporting Nat at the T20 World Cup. "At the age of four and five she was a very good tennis player but she wanted to play all sports.

"She got into cricket at 13, which is relatively late compared to a lot of the girls in the team. We found her a local cricket club, Stoke d'Abernon, where Bob Willis played in the old days.

"When she was 13, 14 she was also in the Chelsea Football Development Squad in the Under-15 age group. Winter was all about football and cricket was starting to emerge so it was 'what is she going to be best at?'

NAT SCIVER'S T20 WORLD CUP Innings: 4

Runs: 202

Fifties: 3

Top score: 59no

Average: 67.33

Boundaries: 25

"The real choices probably didn't have to come until a couple of years later. [Kids] have to make choices - it's pretty difficult to get to an elite level in one sport let alone two.

"But they have to make them at their own time as not everyone is going to make it at the elite level."

Tennis and football's loss has been England cricket's gain with Sciver's three fifties in four innings - taking her to eight career T20I half-centuries - propelling her side into a last-four clash with India in Sydney.

Sciver has topped 200 runs during the World Cup

So, does Rich ever give his daughter technical advice?

"I'd like to but I have learned my lesson a few times. She's not so keen!

"I am more there to keep her happy. We talk a bit about the cricket but I am here mainly for emotional support.

"When Nat first got into the England team, I was pretty nervous but I see her believing in what she does and that gives me a calmness. I get a little bit nervous but nowhere near as nervous as some of the other parents!"

