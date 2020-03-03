England to play India in Women's T20 World Cup semi-final at SCG

England will play India for a place in the Women's T20 World Cup final

England will face India in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday as they aim to book their place in the MCG final.

Having qualified for the last four with victory over West Indies on Sunday, Heather Knight's side had to wait for the remainder of the group fixtures to be completed before discovering their opponents.

South Africa's match against West Indies was rained off, giving them the point they needed to top Group B. England drop to second and will now face Group A winners India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

If history is anything to go by then England have plenty of reasons to be positive going into the match. They have beaten India in each of their five previous meetings at Women's T20 World Cups, including a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the 2018 semi-final in the Caribbean.

However, with more rain forecast in Sydney, England may not get the chance to extended that impressive record on Thursday and that could prove disastrous. With no reserve day in place for the semi-finals, the group winners, India and South Africa, would go through to the final in Melbourne, at the expense of runners-up England and Australia.

