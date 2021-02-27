England Women: Last ODI and first two matches of T20 series vs New Zealand to be behind closed doors

England are set to conclude their ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday before a three-match T20 series

The first two matches of England Women's T20 series in New Zealand will take place behind closed doors following an escalation of the coronavirus alert level in the country.

The moves comes after the New Zealand Government raised the coronavirus alert level in the country due to a new positive test in the country's largest city of Auckland.

England's final ODI against New Zealand will still take place on Saturday in Dunedin, while the first T20 will be on Wednesday in Wellington. No fans will be permitted.

The second match of the three-game T20 series, scheduled to take place on Friday, has been moved from Auckland to Wellington, and will again be held without fans.

New Zealand men are on the verge of defeating Australia in their T20 series

The new Government measures have also affected New Zealand's men's team, who are currently playing a T20 series against rivals Australia.

The men's and women's matches are being played as double-headers, meaning the third T20 between New Zealand and Australia men will be held on Wednesday in Wellington, with the fourth match taking place on Friday in the same city, without supporters.

New Zealand Cricket says no decision has been taken on the double-header in Tauranga on March 7, where both men's and women's T20 series are due to be concluded.

England Women have already won the ODI series against New Zealand, while New Zealand men are 2-0 up on Australia in their five-match T20 series.