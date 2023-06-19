Phoebe Graham on Women's Ashes: 'England are thankful to Australia - but ready to challenge them'

Phoebe Graham says Australia’s "formidable" cricket and strong structure has helped England develop – and feels Heather Knight’s side are now in a good place to regain the Ashes...

This is not just the Ashes. This is an opportunity for England to beat one of the most formidable sporting teams the world has ever seen.

Australia hold the Ashes, are reigning world champions in 50-over and T20 cricket, and also won last year's Commonwealth Games. They have dominated world cricket for a number of years and paved the way for women's cricket across the globe.

They are a country of firsts. First women's professional contracts, first regional domestic structure, first female franchise tournament. It's their advancements that have professionalised women's cricket in England. For that, we thank them.

Professionalising regional cricket in England has catapulted our game above and beyond all expectations. A new domestic structure has been created, The Hundred has been launched and, most importantly, there has been a rise of new English talent.

England have a new foundation, a new regime and hunger to lift the Ashes on home turf.

'Lewis clear in how he wants England to play'

Head coach Jon Lewis, who was appointed in November, has brought a new lease of life to this England team.

There has been a big change in leadership style. He encourages freedom, courage and clarity and is confident in the talent breaking through, picking two uncapped players, in Lauren Filer and Dani Gibson, in the Test squad.

How are we going to take 20 wickets? Pace and swing. With this, we welcome Lauren. How are we going to score runs? Courage and power. Welcome Dani, Western Storm's second-highest run-scorer in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and their leading wicket-taker.

Lewis is clear in his direction and how he wants this England team to play. He has picked a seam-dominated squad with only one out-and-out spinner Sophie Eccelstone. If you're only going to have one, it may as well be the best in the world!

England do have supporting spin options in Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey and Heather Knight, so England have bowlers to manage loads and despite the recent retirements of Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole, the England seam attack looks a dominant force.

Kate Cross is economical and can swing the ball in and away; she offers great leadership for England's young seamers Lauren Bell, Issy Wong and Filer.

It is the first time the Test match has been five days, so it is important that bowlers are threatening and create opportunities.

I wouldn't be surprised if England play three or four seamers with a big discussion around Gibson joining Nat Sciver Brunt as a genuine all-rounder in the team.

Beaumont silenced any doubters with double hundred

The batting department has flourished, with England scoring at a strong rate in the friendly match, against Australia posting 650 in 118.2 overs. Tammy Beaumont had been quiet and her opening spot was up for debate but she proved all the critics wrong by scoring a double ton in the warm up-game against Australia A.

We also saw Emma Lamb score a double ton in an internal warm-up game, with a hundred in each session. Now that is LewBall!

It feels a no-brainer to go with this opening pair. With Beaumont and Lamb firing, and IPL star Sciver-Brunt and the powerful Sophia Dunkley in the top five it's one hell of a batting line-up to face the Aussies.

Over 11,000 tickets have been sold for the first day's play at Trent Bridge showing there is a thirst and excitement for England to regain the Ashes.

England are chasing the best team in the world but they are ready. Thanks, Australia, for being so good. You've given us the freedom to play with nothing to lose.

My England XI for the Ashes Test: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (captain), Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Sophie Eccletone, Dani Gibson, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

