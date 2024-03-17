WPL final: Sophie Molineux takes three wickets in an over as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the second Women's Premier League champions after Sophie Molineux took three wickets in an over to trigger a stunning Delhi Capitals collapse in Sunday's final.

Capitals, also beaten in last year's inaugural final by Mumbai Indians, raced to 64-0 after seven overs through Shafali Verma (44 off 27) and Meg Lanning (23 off 23), only for Australia spinner Molineux (3-20) to strike three times in four balls in the eighth to set RCB on their way to an eight-wicket win.

Molineux had Verma caught on the slog sweep from the first delivery, before bowling Jemimah Rodrigues and England's Alice Capsey for ducks, with Capitals subsequently losing all 10 wickets for 49 runs to be rolled for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Score summary - Delhi vs RCB Delhi Capitals 113 all out in 18.3 overs: Shreyanka Patil (4-12), Sophie Molineux (3-20), Asha Sobhana (2-14); Shafali Verma (44 off 27) Royal Challengers Bangalore 115-2 in 19.3 overs: Ellyse Perry (35no off 37), Sophie Devine (32 off 27), Smriti Mandhana (31 off 39); Shikha Pandey (1-11)

Molineux backed up her innings-altering bowling display by running out Radha Jadav (12) with a direct hit, while fellow spinners Shreyanka Patil (4-12) and Asha Sobhana (2-14) also starred.

RCB knocked off their target with three balls to spare - Sophie Devine making 32, opening partner Smriti Mandhana 31 and Ellyse Perry, the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 346 in nine innings, hitting an unbeaten 35.

Delhi kept the run rate in check to stay in the contest, despite only taking two wickets, but Richa Ghosh (17no off 14) smoked the winning boundary over extra-cover as Capitals suffered final heartbreak once again.

Delhi have topped the league phase and secured immediate progression to the final in both seasons so far, edging Mumbai on net run-rate in the first campaign before finishing two points clear of the same side this year.

Image: RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine (left to right) put on 49 for their side's first wicket against Delhi in the WPL final

RCB, who ended up third in the pool stage this term, came through an eliminator against Mumbai on Friday to reach their first final, beating the defending champions by five runs.

RCB's title is the first for the franchise, with their men's team yet to win the Indian Premier League.

