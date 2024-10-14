Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 54 runs to reach semi-finals and eliminate India

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 54 runs on Monday to reach the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals and eliminate India in the process.

India's fate depended on the outcome of the New Zealand and Pakistan game after losing to Australia on Sunday, which saw the defending champions reach the semi-finals.

But it was the White Ferns who clinched their spot in the last four for the first time in eight years, while Pakistan's knockout hopes came to an end as Pakistan crashed to 56 all out in just 11.4 overs chasing a target of 111.

It was the second lowest score in the T20 World Cup's 25-year history.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Opener Suzie Bates scored 28 off 29 balls to help New Zealand register 110-6.

Then they fielded brilliantly to dismiss Pakistan with off-spinner Eden Carson taking two wickets, and two run outs.

New Zealand opted to bat and made a good start of 41 off 39 balls between Suzie Bates and Georgia Palmer (17).

Bates hit three fours in her 28 before she fell to left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, who took 3-18.

Amelia Kerr fell for nine but a 38-run partnership between skipper Sophie Devine (19) and Brooke Halliday (22) helped them post a challenging total against Pakistan's frail batting.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Opener Muneeba Ali scored 15 off 11 while skipper Fatima Sana returned to the line-up and top-scored with 21 but they were the only two batters to reach double digits.

New Zealand's persistent attack reduced Pakistan to 28-5 in 5.4 overs and a second collapse saw Pakistan lose its last five wickets for four runs in 12 deliveries to exit the tournament.

The only lower total in tournament history was Bangladesh's 46 against hosts West Indies in 2018.

Pakistan's previous low was 60 against host England in 2009.