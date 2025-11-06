Ben Stokes: Australian media warned about provoking England captain while Pat Cummins 'on track' to return in second Ashes Test

The fallout from Ben Stokes being branded a "Cocky Captain Complainer" by the Australian media on his arrival in Perth continues, with Steven Finn warning their decision to "provoke" the England captain could backfire in the Ashes.

The West Australian continued a long-running tradition of the local press taking aim at England's sides, with a series of front-page jibes aimed at Stokes.

But Finn, who was part of England's last success Down Under in 2010/11, thinks such slings and arrows will only bring out the best in the combative Stokes.

"I think Ben Stokes thrives when he has a point to prove," the former England fast bowler said.

"You know there are players you really don't want to provoke because it makes them even better and even more determined. He falls into that category.

"I saw him a couple of weeks ago and you could see behind the eyes that he sees the significance of this tour. This leadership won't be timid or meek.

"You have be wary because the Australian press want to trip you up and find chinks in your armour, but if you're sensible and respectful I don't see any reason you can't embrace the challenge of playing cricket out there."

Cummins targets return in second Test

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins says he is "on track" to feature in the second Ashes Test against England.

The fast bowler will miss the series-opening first Test in Perth on November 21 due to a lower back injury, which has raised concerns about his availability for the entire series.

However, the 32-year-old has revealed that he has resumed bowling with a reduced run-up as part of his recovery and is targeting a return for the day-night game in Brisbane on December 4.

Image: Australia captain Pat Cummins stepping up his recovery in a bid to return for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane

"It's all feeling really good," Cummins said. "On track and yeah, probably better than I expected.

"Each session is incremental. Once I get over to Perth, I should be pretty close to a full run-up and getting some overs in.

"It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great.

"We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."

'Might be a bridge too far'

Steve Smith will deputise as captain in Cummins' absence, while Scott Boland is likely to retain his place in a three-man seam attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Cummins is committed to play as much Ashes cricket as his body allows but refused to outline the extent of his involvement, given the unpredictability of his recovery.

"I don't really want to commit to anything this far out," he added. "I'm pretty keen to play as much as I can.

"But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs, and then there's another game starting a few days later, it might be a bridge too far.

"I'm trying to get right, and if I do, then hopefully I'll play as much of it as I can."

Robinson bowls at Steve Smith in pre-Ashes net

England paceman Ollie Robinson has been bowling at some of Australia's batters ahead of the forthcoming Ashes series.

The 31-year-old, who has signed a short-term deal to play for Sydney University, has been putting Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith and opener Sam Konstas, who has not been selected for the first Test, through their paces in the nets at New South Wales Blues.

Robinson's presence Down Under means he would be in prime position should England need bowling reinforcements during what is likely to be a gruelling tour.

The Sussex seamer courted controversy during the home Ashes in 2023 when he sent Australia opener Usman Khawaja on his way with an X-rated volley after dismissing him.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

