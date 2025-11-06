Pat Cummins: Australia captain 'on track' to return in second Ashes Test against England

Australia captain Pat Cummins says he is "on track" to feature in the second Ashes Test against England.

The fast bowler will miss the series-opening first Test in Perth on November 21 due to a lower back injury, which has raised concerns about his availability for the entire series.

However, the 32-year-old has revealed that he has resumed bowling with a reduced run-up as part of his recovery and is targeting a return for the day-night game in Brisbane on December 4.

"It's all feeling really good," Cummins said. "On track and yeah, probably better than I expected.

"Each session is incremental. Once I get over to Perth, I should be pretty close to a full run-up and getting some overs in.

"It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great.

"We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Michael Atherton dissects Australia's Ashes squad and the areas that England can exploit if they are to win the series Down Under.

'Might be a bridge too far'

Steve Smith will deputise as captain in Cummins' absence, while Scott Boland is likely to retain his place in a three-man seam attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Cummins is committed to play as much Ashes cricket as his body allows but refused to outline the extent of his involvement, given the unpredictability of his recovery.

"I don't really want to commit to anything this far out," he added. "I'm pretty keen to play as much as I can.

"But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs, and then there's another game starting a few days later, it might be a bridge too far.

"I'm trying to get right, and if I do, then hopefully I'll play as much of it as I can."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Australia's First Ashes Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland