Pat Cummins: Australia captain 'on track' to return in second Ashes Test against England
Pat Cummins targeting return in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane after a back injury sidelined him for the Perth opener; Australia captain has resumed bowling in recovery and is determined to play as much of the series as possible
Thursday 6 November 2025 09:01, UK
Australia captain Pat Cummins says he is "on track" to feature in the second Ashes Test against England.
The fast bowler will miss the series-opening first Test in Perth on November 21 due to a lower back injury, which has raised concerns about his availability for the entire series.
However, the 32-year-old has revealed that he has resumed bowling with a reduced run-up as part of his recovery and is targeting a return for the day-night game in Brisbane on December 4.
- The Ashes: Dates, squads and venues for Test series
- Stream cricket, football, golf and more contract-free
- England men's cricket results and fixtures for 2025
- Could England have to qualify for 2025 World Cup?
"It's all feeling really good," Cummins said. "On track and yeah, probably better than I expected.
"Each session is incremental. Once I get over to Perth, I should be pretty close to a full run-up and getting some overs in.
"It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great.
"We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."
'Might be a bridge too far'
Steve Smith will deputise as captain in Cummins' absence, while Scott Boland is likely to retain his place in a three-man seam attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Cummins is committed to play as much Ashes cricket as his body allows but refused to outline the extent of his involvement, given the unpredictability of his recovery.
"I don't really want to commit to anything this far out," he added. "I'm pretty keen to play as much as I can.
"But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs, and then there's another game starting a few days later, it might be a bridge too far.
"I'm trying to get right, and if I do, then hopefully I'll play as much of it as I can."
Australia's First Ashes Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground