The Hundred: London Spirit beat Welsh Fire in tense final to claim the trophy for the first time

London Spirit beat Welsh Fire by four wickets to claim The Hundred trophy for the first time at Lord's after Deepti Sharma smashed a six off the penultimate ball.

London Spirit, who were chasing 116 to win, needed six runs off the final five deliveries after some excellent bowling from Shabnim Ismail (3-24) took the game down to the wire, but the hosts managed to hold their nerve with Sharma launching Hayley Matthews (0-34) to the long-on boundary to seal the deal.

Welsh Fire posted 115-8 after losing the toss and being inserted to bat with Jess Jonassen (54) doing the bulk of the work posting her first half-century of the tournament.

Captain Tammy Beaumont (21) and Matthews (22) looked briefly threatening at the top of the order but Spirit’s leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (2-17) struck twice in three balls during her brilliant spell.

In reply, Spirit lost Meg Lanning (2) and Cordelia Griffith (10) early in the chase before Danielle Gibson (22) and Georgia Redmayne (34) helped to steady the ship with a 32-run partnership that took Spirit into triple figures.

However, Ismail countered the batting threat by making crucial breakthroughs throughout the innings, removing skipper Heather Knight (24) and Gibson, but the fast bowler was unable to keep Sharma's six within the rope despite flinging herself backwards.

Spirit claim first title in style

Chasing 116 to win, Spirit suffered an early blow after their opener Lanning (2) was bowled by an inswinger from Ismail.

Griffith (10) attempted to drive off-spinner Georgia Davis (1-15) but instead nicked behind to Sarah Bryce as Spirit slipped to 25-2 after 29 balls.

Knight and Redmayne helped to steady the ship with a 31-run partnership, taking Spirit to 56, but another excellent inswinger from Ismail burst through the gate to dent their chase.

Ismail continued to disrupt Spirit's chase after she also bowled Gibson with a delivery that looked strikingly similar to the one that dismissed Knight, leaving Spirit four down after 71 balls.

Redmayne was trapped lbw by Davies and Abbey Freeborn (3) was run out by Georgia Elwiss as Spirit's hopes began to fade, but Sharma and Charlie Dean continued to run tight singles before the India international launched Matthews for a huge six over the long-on rope to lead the hosts to their first tournament title.

Jonassen's half-century in vain

Jonassen had earlier scored a brilliant half-century to give resistance to Fire's middle-order after they lost their openers, Sophia Dunkley (2) and Beaumont (21), on either side of the powerplay.

Jonassen hit eight boundaries during her 41-ball outing to reach her first half-century in the tournament but was trapped lbw by Eva Gray (2-26) by the penultimate ball after playing across the wrong line.

Glenn (2-17) took two wickets in three balls to remove Fire’s captain Beaumont before pinning Bryce (0) lbw for a duck, as the visitors slipped to 32-3 after 29 balls.

Jonassen and Matthews (22) added 52 for their fourth-wicket stand, making the most of the West Indies international being dropped on nine by Knight after 54 balls.

Matthews eventually edged a cutter from Gray behind to Redmayne who displayed excellent glovework to hold on to the catch.

Sharma performed well in the field and with the ball, first taking a good low catch at short third to see off Dunkley and then completing a brilliant caught and bowled chance to remove Elwiss (2).

Fire’s lower-order collapsed at the hands of Gibson and Knight, who ran out Phoebe Franklin (1) and Ella McCaughan (1) respectively with the visitors losing four wickets in the final eight balls.

Knight 'felt sick' watching end of game

London Spirit captain Heather Knight:

"I felt sick for the last half hour, I reckon.

"I am not the best watcher but there was a feeling of elation when the ball went over the boundary. We made a bit of a meal of it!

"We have recruited well and committed to an aggressive style of play. We then got over the line in the final."

'Victory means the world to Spirit'

Player of the Match, Georgia Redmayne:

"I don't think anything is going to top the feeling of that last ball going for six!

"It was a great team performance and everyone played their part, as they have done the entire competition.

"I thought Danielle Gibson turned the tide today with the way she batted and to get over the line was very nerve-wracking.

"It means the world to us and what an amazing crowd to do it in front of."

