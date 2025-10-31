The Hundred announces first player auction for March 2026 and salary increases ahead of competition's sixth season

The Hundred will host its first player auction in March 2026, marking a major shift in selection and salary structure ahead of the competition's sixth season.

Developed by The Hundred Playing Working Group and approved by The Hundred board, the changes aim to boost competitiveness and attract top talent in the men's and women's games.

Squads will now include 16 to 18 players, with up to four overseas signings, while a salary cap and collar (minimum spend) will be enforced.

While minimum salaries remain, fixed salary bands have been removed, allowing teams to bid freely. Multi-year contracts will also be introduced.

The men's salary pot will increase by 45 per cent to £2.05m per team, although a significant gap remains compared to the women's pot, despite it doubling to £880,000.

Top female players featuring in 2026 could earn around £130,000 - twice the amount offered in the 2025 edition.

Teams may make up to four pre-auction signings between mid-November and January. Of these, a maximum of three can be direct signings - limited to overseas or England centrally-contracted players - and at least one must be a retention.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Northern Superchargers' win over Southern Brave in the women's Hundred final at Lord's

Each team can sign up to two centrally-contracted England players and two overseas players. The "right to match" option will not be available this season.

Pre-auction signings will result in salary-pot deductions, following a tiered model similar to the IPL.

Salary deductions for pre-auction signings Men: £350k (1 signing), £650k (2), £850k (3), £950k (4) Women: £130k (1), £240k (2), £310k (3), £360k (4)

The Vitality Wildcard Draft will continue, allowing teams to finalise squads with two domestic selections in June based on performance.

Managing director Vikram Banerjee said: "This is a hugely exciting time for The Hundred. These changes will help us make the competition even better, ensuring we get the best players in the world and improving the standard of cricket and entertainment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik discuss what is next for The Hundred

He highlighted three guiding principles: attracting top talent, maintaining competitive balance, and ensuring parity across men's and women's formats.

Banerjee noted the men's salary increase reflects market demands, while the women's pot has grown from just £120,000 at the competition's inception.

Image: Northern Superchargers won the 2025 edition of The Hundred

"Salaries in The Hundred women's competition are very competitive and compare favourably with other franchise leagues and across women's sport," he added.

"It's been fantastic to work alongside our new partners. Their energy and expertise will help make The Hundred even better for fans and players alike."