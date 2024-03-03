The Hundred: Men's and women's squads for 2024 season which runs from July 23 to August 18 live on Sky Sports

Check out the men's and women's squads for the 2024 season of The Hundred which runs from July 23 to August 18, live on Sky Sports.

Teams confirmed which players they were retaining on Deadline Day in February and will now add to their squads at the player draft in London on Wednesday March 20.

Hundred squads for 2024 (overseas players in bold)

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Issy Wong, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (New Zealand), Jamie Smith, Will Smeed, Tom Helm, Jacob Bethell

London Spirit Women: Heather Knight, Grace Harris (Australia), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

London Spirit Men: Zak Crawley, Nathan Ellis (Australia), Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Image: Here are the women's Hundred squads as things stand

Manchester Originals Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Emma Lamb, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Wayne Madsen, Josh Tongue, Max Holden, Fred Klaassen, Mitchell Stanley

Northern Superchargers Women: Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Georgia Wareham (Australia), Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly

Northern Superchargers Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Matthew Short (Australia), Brydon Carse, Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson

Image: The men's Hundred squads ahead of the player draft on March 20

Oval Invincibles Women: Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (Australia), Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (Australia), Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye

Southern Brave Women: Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor

Southern Brave Men: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (New Zealand), George Garton, Alex Davies

Image: Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) were just two of the players retained by their Hundred teams for the 2024 campaign

Trent Rockets Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (Australia), Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Emily Windsor

Welsh Fire Men: Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Tom Abell, David Payne, Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Luke Wells, Roelof Van der Merwe, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Cooke

Watch The Hundred live in full on Sky Sports from July 23 to August 18. Stream cricket with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...