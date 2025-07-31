County Championship: Sam Curran top scores as Surrey continue title push with Durham victory

Leaders Surrey continued their Division One title push as Sam Curran top-scored to help the leaders to a five-wicket victory over Durham at Chester-le-Street.

Surrey dismissed Durham for 344 in their second innings, Indian left-armer Sai Kishore taking five for 72 from 41.4 overs to leave Surrey needing 176 for victory.

They were briefly held up by bad light but reached their target in 38.2 overs as the top five batters all went past 20 as Curran hit 40.

Yorkshire also seemed to be heading for a win inside three days at against Sussex at Scarborough after building on their impressive 545-9.

Sussex, 323 behind on first innings, stumbled to 20-3 before Daniel Hughes (56 not out) and Danial Ibrahim (50 not out) engineered a recovery for the visitors to reach 115-3.

Warwickshire reached 465-9 - 137 adrift of Essex - as Ethan Bamber compiled 107 for a maiden first-class century.

Dan Mousley reached 75 along with Bamber's ton and Ed Barnard remains unbeaten on 90 at close alongside Oliver Hannon-Dalby on one.

Corey Rocchiccioli was caught and bowled by Matt Critchley towards the end of the day as the Essex bowler reached stumps with five wickets for 156 runs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Nottinghamshire went past Somerset's 438 as Haseeb Hameed, the leading run-scorer in the Championship, reached another milestone with a double century.

Hameed, resuming on 103, had made 208 from 388 balls before being run out by Tom Lammonby.

Lyndon James (72) and Jack Haynes (70) added valuable contributions as Nottinghamshire closed on 511-6 - a lead of 73.

Hampshire lead Worcestershire by 183 runs heading into the final day at New Road.

Worcestershire were dismissed for 249 - 44 behind Hampshire's first-innings total - as opener Jack Libby carried his bat with 100.

Sonny Baker took five for 72 for Hampshire, who finished the day on 139 for two with Nick Gubbins and Tilak Varma unbeaten on 55 and 33, respectively.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In Division Two, Northamptonshire were pressing for victory against Derbyshire after making 550-9 to take a first-innings lead of 173.

Justin Broad (171) and Rob Keogh (125 not out) put on 208 for the seventh wicket, and Derbyshire were in trouble at 52-4 at the close as leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets.

Glamorgan set Lancashire 473 to win at Emirates Old Trafford after declaring their second innings on 348-7.

Sam Northeast (132) and Kiran Carlson (108) both reached three figures in a third-wicket partnership worth 215.

Lancashire's response saw Luke Wells smash 102 from 117 balls before falling to James Harris and Matty Hurst was bowled by Ben Kellaway as the hosts slipped to 226-5 at close, needing 247 runs to win.

Kent added only 14 runs to reach 217-3 in reply to Leicestershire's 471 before rain ended the action in Canterbury.

No play was possible at Cheltenham due to the soggy conditions, with Gloucestershire 54-1 in reply to Middlesex's 445.

Stream cricket and more with no contract.