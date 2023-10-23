Summary
Over 18: 2 runs. Bowler: Iftikhar Ahmed. Afghanistan: 113/0 (rr 6.28)
Iftikhar Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Iftikhar Ahmed
Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Babar Azam
Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Babar Azam
Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Iftikhar Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Summary
Over 17: 6 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 111/0 (rr 6.53)
Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Hassan Ali
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Wide. Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Usama Mir
Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Haris Rauf
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iftikhar Ahmed
Summary
Over 16: 7 runs. Bowler: Shadab Khan. Afghanistan: 105/0 (rr 6.56)
Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed for no run
Shadab Khan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Babar Azam
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed for 1 run
Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed for no run
Summary
Over 15: 9 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 98/0 (rr 6.53)
FREE HIT. Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner full toss, leg stump down the pitch slogged mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
No ball. Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Usama Mir
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
FOUR! Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner full toss, leg stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
Summary
Over 14: 8 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 89/0 (rr 6.36)
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
Wide. Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Shaheen Shah Afridi
Summary
Over 13: 6 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 81/0 (rr 6.23)
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner yorker, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner yorker, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
FOUR! Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed for 4 runs
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Summary
Over 12: 8 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 75/0 (rr 6.25)
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Muhammad Rizwan
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Summary
Over 11: 7 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 67/0 (rr 6.09)
Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Babar Azam
Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
FOUR! Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to backward point for 1 run, misfielded by Babar Azam
Summary
Over 10: 0 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 60/0 (rr 6.0)
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement short, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement short, middle stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Haris Rauf
Summary
Over 9: 5 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 60/0 (rr 6.67)
Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Babar Azam
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
Summary
Over 8: 17 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 55/0 (rr 6.88)
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving for 4 runs
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed for 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
Summary
Over 7: 4 runs. Bowler: Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afghanistan: 38/0 (rr 5.43)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered for no run
Summary
Over 6: 6 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 34/0 (rr 5.67)
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled for no run
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed for no run
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 2 runs, misfielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement short, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 5: 2 runs. Bowler: Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afghanistan: 28/0 (rr 5.6)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Usama Mir
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
Summary
Over 4: 4 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 26/0 (rr 6.5)
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Usama Mir
Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to bowler for no run, fielded by Hassan Ali
Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
Summary
Over 3: 4 runs. Bowler: Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afghanistan: 22/0 (rr 7.33)
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 3 runs, overthrow by Hassan Ali
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
Summary
Over 2: 8 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 18/0 (rr 9.0)
Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Hassan Ali