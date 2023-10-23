 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Chennai

Pakistan 282 for 7. Afghanistan are batting, 113 for 0, from 18 overs.

Afghanistan need 170 runs to win from 32.0 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

Summary

Over 18: 2 runs. Bowler: Iftikhar Ahmed. Afghanistan: 113/0 (rr 6.28)
dot_ball icon

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Iftikhar Ahmed
one icon

Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
dot_ball icon

Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Babar Azam
dot_ball icon

Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Babar Azam
dot_ball icon

Iftikhar Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
one icon

Iftikhar Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel

Summary

Over 17: 6 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 111/0 (rr 6.53)
two icon

Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Hassan Ali
one icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
wide icon

Wide. Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Usama Mir
one icon

Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Haris Rauf
one icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iftikhar Ahmed

Summary

Over 16: 7 runs. Bowler: Shadab Khan. Afghanistan: 105/0 (rr 6.56)
one icon

Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
dot_ball icon

Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed for no run
one icon

Shadab Khan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Babar Azam
four icon

FOUR! Shadab Khan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed for 1 run
dot_ball icon

Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed for no run

Summary

Over 15: 9 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 98/0 (rr 6.53)
one icon

FREE HIT. Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner full toss, leg stump down the pitch slogged mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
no_ball icon

No ball. Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Saud Shakeel
one icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Usama Mir
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
four icon

FOUR! Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner full toss, leg stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi

Summary

Over 14: 8 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 89/0 (rr 6.36)
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
wide icon

Wide. Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
one icon

Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
four icon

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
one icon

Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Shaheen Shah Afridi

Summary

Over 13: 6 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 81/0 (rr 6.23)
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
one icon

Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner yorker, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
one icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner yorker, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
four icon

FOUR! Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed for 4 runs
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run

Summary

Over 12: 8 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 75/0 (rr 6.25)
one icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
one icon

Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run
four icon

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Muhammad Rizwan
one icon

Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run

Summary

Over 11: 7 runs. Bowler: Usama Mir. Afghanistan: 67/0 (rr 6.09)
one icon

Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Babar Azam
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
one icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
four icon

FOUR! Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
dot_ball icon

Usama Mir to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
one icon

Usama Mir to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to backward point for 1 run, misfielded by Babar Azam

Summary

Over 10: 0 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 60/0 (rr 6.0)
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement short, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement short, middle stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Haris Rauf

Summary

Over 9: 5 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 60/0 (rr 6.67)
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
one icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
four icon

FOUR! Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Babar Azam
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq

Summary

Over 8: 17 runs. Bowler: Haris Rauf. Afghanistan: 55/0 (rr 6.88)
four icon

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving for 4 runs
four icon

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
dot_ball icon

Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
four icon

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
four icon

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique

Summary

Over 7: 4 runs. Bowler: Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afghanistan: 38/0 (rr 5.43)
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
four icon

FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered for no run

Summary

Over 6: 6 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 34/0 (rr 5.67)
four icon

FOUR! Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled for no run
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed for no run
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
two icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 2 runs, misfielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement short, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run

Summary

Over 5: 2 runs. Bowler: Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afghanistan: 28/0 (rr 5.6)
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
one icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Usama Mir
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Saud Shakeel
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
one icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hassan Ali
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi

Summary

Over 4: 4 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 26/0 (rr 6.5)
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Imam-ul-Haq
one icon

Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Usama Mir
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to bowler for no run, fielded by Hassan Ali
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
three icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique

Summary

Over 3: 4 runs. Bowler: Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afghanistan: 22/0 (rr 7.33)
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, off stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Shadab Khan
three icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 3 runs, overthrow by Hassan Ali
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Abdullah Shafique
dot_ball icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi
one icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saud Shakeel

Summary

Over 2: 8 runs. Bowler: Hassan Ali. Afghanistan: 18/0 (rr 9.0)
dot_ball icon

Hassan Ali to Ibrahim Zadran. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Hassan Ali