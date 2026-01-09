Luke Littler: World Darts Championship winner agrees historic £20m deal with dart supplier

Luke Littler has earned a historic payday after agreeing a record £20m deal with his dart supplier.

The 18-year-old, who claimed the first £1m prize pot when he won the World Championship at Alexandra Palace last Saturday, has renewed his contract with Target Darts.

The Press Association understands the deal, with potential earnings and bonuses, as well as a percentage of sales of products and equipment, is worth £20m over 10 years, and will be the most lucrative the sport has ever seen.

Littler has spearheaded darts' surge towards the mainstream since he broke on the scene with his debut run to the 2024 World Championship final as a 16-year-old.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Championship final between Luke Littler and Gian van Veen

"Target has believed in me from day one and I'm delighted that there are many more years to come," Littler, who is also managed by the company, said.

"From my playing career to my product range, we've built everything together and I'm really excited to commit to our partnership long-term and see where we can take this next."

Littler, who bought all the staff at Target Apple AirPods for Christmas, has already won almost £2.8m in prize money alone in two years on tour.

He also has lucrative deals with Xbox, KP Nuts and Boohoo Man.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler reacts to his second World Darts Championship win and says he wants to aim to beat Phil Taylor's record of maintaining his position as No 1

Target chairman Garry Plummer said: "I met Luke at the BDO Youth World Championship Qualifier when he was 12, and that day his dad asked if we would sponsor him.

"We'd never taken on someone so young, but I saw something special in him and saying yes was easy.

"Watching him grow since, as both a player and a person, has been a privilege. His achievements on and off the oche have been remarkable, and this new agreement celebrates everything we've built together and the exciting future ahead."

Littler is currently preparing for the World Series double-header in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Who will win this year's Premier League Darts? Luke Humphries will be defending his title and you can watch the action every single Thursday from February until May on Sky Sports. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.