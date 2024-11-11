Grand Slam of Darts: Wayne Mardle says no one is untouchable after shock Luke Humphries exit

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle says "no one is untouchable" after Luke Humphries made a shock early exit at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Humphries was big favourite to defend his title from 12 months ago but suffered a second loss in the group stage with a 5-3 defeat against James Wade on Sunday.

The world No 1 had lost to Austria's Rowby-John Rodriguez on the opening night, so is guaranteed to not be in the top two of his group before he plays his final group match against Mickey Mansell on Monday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

"These big hitters like Phil Taylor back in his day, Michael van Gerwen in his pomp, you have to get these guys early," said Mardle.

"Once they start feeling it in the longer format, it's a lot harder. Humphries is gone but he's still the world No 1 and world champion!

"But, the best player in the world is out. Ritchie Edhouse won the Europeans, Mike De Decker won the World Grand Prix, I think anyone now will be thinking, 'what's standing in my way to win this?'

"We are at the point in darts now where no one is untouchable. When the top guys play well, they win. But when they play poorly, they are beatable against absolutely anyone."

Mardle: Wade did a great job

Wade has lauded Humphries away from the oche recently, suggesting the world champion does not get enough credit.

As for Wade himself, he still needs to beat Rodriguez to book a place in the quarter-finals but his win over Humphries shows why he can never be underestimated according to Mardle.

"Luke had two darts to go 3-0 up, then more darts to go 3-1. That was the game. It hinged on those two legs," he said.

"James was by far the second best in that game at that point but it was 2-2, Luke couldn't get away from him and James found a bit of form.

"We knew Luke would hold it together but you are playing someone who holds it better than anyone over the last two decades.

"James did a great job in the end. Luke, it's kind of his worst darting nightmare. You lose in the group phase and haven't got a chance to make a real run at it."

