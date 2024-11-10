Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Reigning champion Luke Humphries knocked out by James Wade as Luke Littler through to last 16

Reigning Grand Slam champion Luke Humphries was knocked out of the 2024 edition of the tournament after a 5-3 defeat to James Wade cemented his inability to get out of Group A.

In the crunch clash with Wade, both players needed victory to keep their tournament hopes alive after the world champion lost to Rowby-John Rodriguez and Wade to Mickey Mansell on the opening night.

At first, Wade was in the zone but Humphries found a sensational 130 checkout in the fifth leg for a crucial break and looked to be on top.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries took out 130 during his Group A game against James Wade at the Grand Slam of Darts.

However, Wade battled hard and a brilliant break, followed by a pressure 76 checkout, gave him a 4-3 lead - his class on D10 helping him seal a momentous victory.

It means that world no 1 Humphries will not defend his title and has not gone back-to-back in either the World Grand Prix or Grand Slam.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In a statement on social media after his loss, Humphries said: "What can I say.. gutted to be out of the Grand Slam.. just wasn't me up on that stage this week, but I've had other things on my mind and it makes it so much harder to perform at this level, looking forward to getting back to my son who's not been well the past few days!

"Thank you to everyone for the support and the lovely messages this week. Love you all, and I'm looking forward to spending some time at home with my family, I'll be back and good luck to the remaining players in the competition!"

Luke Littler secured his spot in the last 16 of the Grand Slam with a dominant 5-1 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh in Group F.

Coming into the batch after his six-minute scalp of Keane Barry on Saturday, Littler made quick work of going 3-0 up, taking an early break, and then a 105 checkout on the way.

From there he was 4-0 up in no time with a 106 average and, despite Van den Bergh holding his throw for a leg, he came away with another breeze of a win on D5.

In a clash of former World Champions, the crowd went wild as Michael van Gerwen took on Gary Anderson in Group G, the latter clinching a massive win in a last-leg decider.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Anderson hit this fabulous checkout during his win over Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The pair were hitting maximums for fun as they traded breaks of throw and as the game was level at 3-3 and the fans were at fever pitch, the Scotsman took out a sensational 136 checkout for the lead.

With the Green Machine taking the match to a last-leg decider with a pressure bull finish, Anderson took out 134 to leave tops for the win, sealing it with his first match dart.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Anderson explains why the Grand Slam of Darts is special to him after beating Michael van Gerwen in Group G.

History-maker Noa-Lynn van Leuven suffered a 5-3 defeat to Ryan Joyce in the other match of Group G.

Van Leuven, who is the first transgender player to take part in a televised PDC tournament against men, got an early break of throw but then missed too many darts at the double to let Joyce back into the game, a lovely 110 checkout helping him out.

She managed to bring the game back level at 3-3 but then Joyce romped on to take back-to-back legs for the win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keane Barry hit this terrific finish during his Group F game against Lourence Ilagan at the Grand Slam of Darts.

In the other Group F game, Keane Barry picked up a crucial 5-3 win against Lourence Ilagan, who got off to a flyer with a ton-plus average.

Barry will now play Van den Bergh to see who will take the other last-16 place in the group.

Jermaine Wattimena sent out a message in Group E as he shocked world no 2 Michael Smith in a 5-1 victory, putting himself through to the last 16.

Wattimena was averaging over 103 as he shocked Bullyboy, winning the first three legs on the bounce before clinching the win on his fourth match dart.

Mike De Decker picked up a much needed 5-3 win over Mensur Suljovic in Group E, the World Grand Prix champion battling hard to win three legs on the bounce.

De Decker and Smith are now facing a shootout for the second place in the final 16.

Mardle: Anyone can now go on and win this!

"The best player in the world is out. Anyone now will be thinking why can't they go and win this," said Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle says the Grand Slam of Darts is wide open after Luke Humphries was knocked out in the Group Stage.

"We've got to that point in darts now where no one is untouchable. When the top boys play well, they win, but when they play poorly, anyone can beat them.

"The last few months have proven that. The rest of the world will be thinking this might be their chance now the reigning champion is out."

Elsewhere in Group A, Mickey Mansell kept his winning run going with a 5-3 victory over Rowby-John Rodriguez to put himself top.

Rodriguez was firing in maximums but Mansell managed to pull his darts back, 114 and 118 checkouts helping him secure another big win.

Grand Slam of Darts: Day two, evening results Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan Ryan Joyce 5-3 Noa-Lynn Van Leuven Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Mickey Mansell Mike De Decker 5-3 Mensur Suljovic James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Gary Anderson Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-5 Luke Littler

What happened in the afternoon session?

Danny Noppert made it two wins from two in a last-leg decider against Cameron Menzies, the eighth seed sealing the win with an 11-darter.

The game went with throw throughout, Noppert also reeling in the Big Fish on the way to cementing himself at the top of his group.

Meanwhile, Beau Greaves suffered a 5-1 loss to Martin Schindler which means she is currently bottom of her group.

Schindler was clinical as he found his second highest ever average in this tournament, hitting the doubles well to find two crucial breaks of throw.

Peter Wright suffered another loss in Group C as Leonard Gates boosted his hopes of progressing in a last-leg shootout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peter Wright and Leonard Gates' dance-off delighted the Wolverhampton crowd during Sunday's afternoon session at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Gates held off a Wright rally with a brilliant D7 to break back in an encounter both players struggled in, D4 then sealing the huge win, meaning Snakebite is now in trouble.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leonard Gates secured his first Grand Slam of Darts win of his career against Peter Wright in Wolverhampton.

In the other clash, Martin Lukeman missed five match darts but secured a huge 5-3 victory over Rob Cross to move to the top of Group C.

Lukeman was 3-0 down in what looked to be an easy win for the fourth seed, but he fought back valiantly to win five legs on the bounce. He now just needs to win one leg in his final match against Gates to secure his place in the last 16.

Ritchie Edhouse secured his place in the last 16 with a crucial win in a close encounter with Connor Scutt, winning 5-2 to stay unbeaten in Group D.

The victory sees Dave Chisnall unable to progress after he lost 5-3 to Ross Smith in the other game of the group.

Smith struggled on the doubles throughout but managed to take the chances when given them, two breaks of throw cementing the victory.

Smith and Scutt will face each other on Monday in a straight shootout for the other spot in the knockouts.

Gian Van Veen is through to the last 16 after a sensational 5-1 dismantling of Stephen Bunting in the final match of the afternoon session, averaging nearly 115 as he put on a show.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gian Van Veen came agonisingly close to a nine-darter against Stephen Bunting during their clash at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Van Veen was on fire in the opening few legs, breaking straight away and then falling one dart short of a nine-darter in the second.

He didn't stop there, taking out 133 with two T19s to go 4-0 up, Bunting hitting back by reeling in the Big Fish to get a leg on the board.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting excellently reeled in the Big Fish just moments after Gian van Veen produced a classy 133 checkout during Sunday's afternoon session at the the Grand Slam of Darts.

That victory means Wessel Nijman cannot qualify after Josh Rock fought back from 3-1 down to secure a massive 5-3 victory in the 'Group of Death'.

Behind on 180s and legs, Rock found some sensational treble-hitting, averaging 155 in the final leg to get a crucial win on the board and will now face Bunting for the second Group H spot in the last 16.

Grand Slam of Darts: Day two, afternoon session results Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies (B) Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves (B) Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates (C) Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman (C) Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith (D) Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt (D) Josh Rock 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H) Stephen Bunting 1-5 Gian Van Veen (H)

What is next?

The Grand Slam of Darts continues on Monday November 11, with eight more group stage clashes as we get closer to finding out who our last 16 will be. It will be live on Sky Sports+ from 7pm.