Martin Lukeman: Grand Slam of Darts is the start of my legend as he looks to continue to defy odds

Martin Lukeman believes that his ongoing run at the Grand Slam of Darts is the "start of his legend" after pulling off a shock win over Rob Cross to reach the semi-finals.

Lukeman had to go through the qualifiers to even make it into the tournament but has been in sensational form throughout, beating Peter Wright, Leonard Gates and Cross in the group stages before defeating Ross Smith in the last 16 then Cross once again in the quarters.

He fought back valiantly in the last eight clash too from 5-1 down against the world no 4, showing his ability to perform on the biggest stages.

For Lukeman, confidence is high and he has started to dream that he could truly be a major winner and is at the start of his "legend", similar to Luke Humphries in 2023.

"It was brilliant but there is still two more to go," said Lukeman.

"I was dreaming once I got out of the group stages. It is a game of darts at the end of the day.

"I saw Rob start to hit ones and fives so I thought just 'be steady' and I started taking out my bull finishes and big finishes and thought 'come on, this is you'.

"I knew it was first to 16 so I wasn't going to panic.

"I don't fear anyone anyway. I have beaten Michael van Gerwen on European stages I think 6-1.

"Luke Humphries gave me a bashing but that was the start of his legend and this weekend is the start of mine.

"I prefer to be the underdog. I have been the underdog for the whole competition and I said at the start I will go under the radar, ruffle a few feathers, and do my job."

Throughout the tournament, Lukeman has continually insisted that what he wants more than anything is the winner's picture with his wife on the stage and it is a sentiment he echoed once again.

"People don't realise what the wives and girlfriends go through backstage with us," he added.

"We get the hump when we lose and they deserve credit as much as we do and they don't get as much credit as they deserve.

"I am going to show how much I love my wife and she deserves all she gets."

Mardle: Every player is saying 'why not me?'

Wayne Mardle analyses what has been a tournament of upsets...

"I think what we've got to start to recognise is that these guys are putting in the hours and they know that the dedication's there, they know their game's there," Mardle said.

"And because they play these, call it the world-class players that we know week in week out in Premier Leagues and World Championship Finals and Matchplay Finals, because they're playing them so often it's now doable because they beat them on a regular basis.

"The fear factor, and Ryan Joyce said this a few days ago, the fear factor's gone. So what was considered a massive kind of chore and a task is now, 'Yeah, why not?' And I think it's kind of testament to all the hard work that all the players put in but also the opportunities they're getting.

"The more events, the more used they're getting to these big stages and the big games and nothing's impossible.

"We know it's a recency bias with Mike De Decker winning, Ritchie Edhouse winning and it's like, 'Why not me?' Why not Mickey Mansell reaching the final? Why not Martin Lukeman reaching the final and maybe winning it? Yes, it's going to be a tough ask but those guys did it, why not me?

"If you're doing something and it's kind of working to a point, is it a case of, right, am I happy with what I'm achieving or is this as good as I feel, as good as I can be and you continue doing that knowing that you're wringing everything out, or do you think I can be better than this? Martin obviously felt he could be better than he was because he's changed something, he's applied himself, he's dedicated himself along with Connor Scutt.

"But I just think it's the fact that now that fear factor has gone and they, being these players outside the top 16, top 32, they know how good they can be on a regular basis and they are good enough and there's no doubt about it.

"Mickey Mansell at the age of 51 is in his first major semi-final, so there's time for everyone."

What's next?

The quarter-finals continue on Saturday November 16 as Luke Littler takes on Jermaine Wattimena and Gian van Veen plays Gary Anderson. You can join us live on Sky Sports from 7pm.