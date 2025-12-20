World Darts Championship: Former winner Michael Smith sent packing as 'People's Champion' Stephen Bunting marches through to third round

Former winner Michael Smith was sent packing from the World Darts Championship on Saturday as an emotional Stephen Bunting marched through.

Smith, who has fallen on hard times over the past two years and has failed to recapture the form that saw him lift the Sid Waddell Trophy in nine-dart style in January 2023, was beaten 3-1 by Dutchman Neils Zonneveld despite producing one of his best displays of the year.

'Bully Boy' had spoken about battling through the pain barrier by taking cortisone injections for his ankle and wrist ahead of this year's tournament.

World Championship Round Two Results: Saturday, December 20 Evening Session Michael Smith 1-3 Niels Zonneveld Chris Dobey 1-3 Andrew Gilding Stephen Bunting 3-0 Nitin Kumar Jonny Clayton Walkover Dom Taylor suspended Afternoon Session Ryan Searle 3-0 Brendan Dolan Andreas Harrysson 3-0 Motomu Sakai Dirk van Duijvenbode 2-3 James Hurrell Dave Chisnall 2-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

St Helens slinger Smith showed positive signs in his victory against Lisa Ashton in the opening round and he averaged just shy of 98 against 'Triple Z' Zonneveld, but the world No 44 pounced in the key moments to secure his progress through to the third round for the first time on his fifth Ally Pally appearance.

"That means the world. This is the thing I dreamed of since I was a boy. It's such a good feeling," said 27-year-old left-hander Zonneveld, who will take on 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton next. "I felt some nerves but I'm really happy with this win."

Speaking to Sky Sports, pundit Laura Turner said: "To come here to the worlds - he's produced one of the best games against a former world champion."

On Smith, she added: "It was a good performance but he was just outplayed by Zonneveld. Of course he will be disappointed. He's looked really good here so there's positivity to take into next year."

Emotional Bunting reacts to social media backlash

Fan favourite Bunting overcame Poland's Sebastian Bialecki 3-2 in the first round after which he declared: "I'm Stephen Bunting. I'm the People's Champion. I believe I've got the best fan base in that. I've got the best social media in darts."

And world No 4 Bunting lived up to the pre-match hype as he eased past Indian trailblazer Nitin Kumar for the loss of just two legs and averaged 94.11.

Bunting pinned checkouts of 118, 107 and 132 on the bullseye with a 53 per cent checkout success in a blistering performance.

"I felt really comfortable on there - I know how well Nitin can play. What a fantastic ambassador for our sport from India. Luckily he didn't hit his doubles and I was able to capitalise, but this crowd again, wow! When they get behind me I can do anything," Bunting, a former semi-finalist at Ally Pally, told Sky Sports.

"I am sure if I play my game I have got a chance. Every game you play on this stage is a final. Longer format now which suits me. I am going to regroup and make sure I am ready for the next game."

However, during his press conference, Bunting was forced to wipe away tears when asked about the negative social media reaction he had received before his match with Kumar.

'Goldfinger' Andrew Gilding averaged just short of 100 for his highest ever average at Ally Pally in a big 3-1 win over eighth seed Chris Dobey - the highest-ranked player to go out so far!

It will be the first time 'Hollywood' Dobey has failed to return to the venue after Christmas since 2018.

"How do I feel? Amazing!," said 55-year-old Gilding. "I don't know what happened - I felt really bad in practice but that often is a good sign.

"The first thing I wanted was a nine-darter, second was a win - so I got my second choice. I have got more chances at a nine-darter now!"

Sakai's dream run ends as DVD, Chizzy knocked out

There was to be no fairy tale for Japanese star Motomu Sakai, who won over the hearts of the Ally Pally faithful following his first-round victory over Frenchman Thibault Tricole, as he succumbed to Andreas Harrysson in straight sets.

Harrysson, who topped the Nordic & Baltic rankings after an impressive year, averaged 88, hit two 180s and a high checkout of 141 in his impressive victory.

The Swede will take on Ricardo Pietreczko next after 'Pikachu' survived a valiant fightback from Dave Chisnall to prevail in a five-set epic.

Chisnall, the 2021 semi-finalist, battled back from 2-0 down and then missed a match dart, before the German found the extra gear in the tie-breaker to book his post-Christmas spot.

Chizzy feeling dizzy...

Dave Chisnall has now failed to make round three in back to back years for the first time since 2015



He could end the tournament outside the Top 24 for the first time in over a decade



'The Hillbilly' James Hurrell ripped through Dirk van Duijvenbode as he struck an incredible TEN 180s to punish a disastrous display of finishing from the Dutchman.

Hurrell nearly died from a twisted bowel before resuming his darts career in the WDF system and has now reached the third round here for the first time and a meeting against Bunting.

"My practice is amazing. My confidence is amazing. I can beat anyone to be fair," said the Gloucestershire thrower.

115.62 - James Hurrell with the second highest set-average!

🔝5️⃣ 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝘁-𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀



119.40 - Stephen Bunting (L128)



115.62 - Niels Zonneveld (L128)



115.62 - James Hurrell (L64) 🆕



112.73 - Joe Cullen (L128)



112.73 - Martin Schindler (L128)



Ryan Searle booked his place into the last 32 of the Worlds with a dominant 3-0 win over Brendan Dolan.

"I feel the way that I'm playing I can do some damage this tournament," said 'Heavy Metal'.

Image: Dom Taylor was kicked out after failing a drugs test at the world championship

Meanwhile, Welshman Clayton received a bye into the third round after opponent Dom Taylor was disqualified for failing a drugs test.

The Darts Regulation Authority said: "On 19 December, the DRA was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on 14 December.

"As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA-regulated events with immediate effect.

"This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA anti-doping rules."

'Future of darts' Lawrie emulates Littler

Just weeks after reaching the final of the WDF World Championship, 15-year-old darting sensation Mitchell Lawrie claimed the JDC World Championship title.

The teenager defeated Kaya Baysal 5-2 in a repeat of the Lakeside Youth semi-final, averaging 84 and taking out two ton-plus checkouts.

What's happening at Ally Pally on Sunday?

The World Darts Championship continues with another bumper double session on Sunday as defending champion Luke Littler takes on Welshman David Davies, while former winner Gerwyn Price faces Wesley Plaisier in the evening along with German star Martin Schindler and Australian No 1 Damon Heta.

World Championship Round Two Fixtures: Sunday, December 21 Afternoon Session 12.30pm Ryan Joyce vs Krzysztof Ratajski Joe Cullen vs Mensur Suljovic Luke Woodhouse vs Max Hopp Rob Cross vs Ian White Evening Session 7pm Martin Schindler vs Keane Barry Gerwyn Price vs Wesley Plaisier Luke Littler vs David Davies Damon Heta vs Stefan Bellmont

'The Rockstar' Joe Cullen returns in the afternoon session along with Ryan Joyce, Luke Woodhouse and 2018 winner 'Voltage' Rob Cross.

