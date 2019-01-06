Christian Bunse seals PDC Tour card at European Qualifying School

German youngster Christian Bunse has earned his PDC Tour card

Christian Bunse gave himself an early birthday present by winning a PDC Tour card on Day Three of the European Qualifying School in Hildesheim on Saturday.

The German youngster, who reached three finals on the PDC Unicorn Development Tour in 2018, secured full-time status on the PDC circuit by triumphing at Halle 39 on the day before his 24th birthday.

Bunse began his glory charge with victories against Marius May, Karsten Koch and Andreas Harryson, before whitewashing Hungary's Patrik Kovacs to reach the last 16.

There he overcame former World Championship and UK Open participant Ryan De Vreede with a 5-2 win - which he followed up with a 5-2 quarter-final victory over 18-year-old countryman Nico Blum.

Bunse overturned a 3-0 deficit against Russia's Boris Koltsov to win his semi-final 5-3, hitting a 121 checkout in the crucial fourth leg to spark his comeback.

He then sealed his Tour card with a 5-2 success over Czech opponent Pavel Jirkal, with Bunse taking out 100 to clinch the win.

📽 "You have to play well...the day went very good for me"



Christian Bunse, who turns 24 on Sunday, becomes the third Development Tour product to win a PDC Tour Card at the European Qualifying School!



➡️ Full story: https://t.co/JlFyZGcXlz pic.twitter.com/MFV83y6NE1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 5, 2019

"I'm over the moon," said Bunse. "It was very difficult and there were no easy matches. You have to play well and the day went very good for me.

"If I would have reached the final Development Tour event of the year [in 2018] I would have had my Tour card already and wouldn't have needed to play in Qualifying School.

"I lost 5-4 in the final but it is amazing for me to come and win."

The Premier League action gets underway on February 7 in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts