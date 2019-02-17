Glen Durrant wins maiden PDC title with Players Championship Four in Wigan
Last Updated: 17/02/19 6:56pm
Glen Durrant sealed his first ever PDC title, beating World Youth Champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-3 to win Players Championship Four in Wigan on Sunday.
The three-time Lakeside World Champion, who finished runner-up to Dave Chisnall at Players Championship Two in just his second day on the PDC circuit, scooped the £10,000 top prize after seeing off the young Belgian.
Durrant made his first televised appearance as a PDC professional, losing to Daryl Gurney when the Premier League roadshow hit Glasgow last Thursday.
And the 48-year-old from Middlesbrough continued his dream start to life in the PDC as he beat Jamie Lewis, Richie Edhouse, Joe Cullen, Mensur Suljovic and youngster Bradley Brooks before averaging a colossal 109.3, as well as landing a 128 checkout in a high-class affair against Gerwyn Price, to reach the final.
Durrant made a dominant start in the final, racing into a 3-0 lead to immediately put Van den Berg on the back foot.
The pair traded 13 darters as the Belgian got a foothold in the game, with the final then going with throw for the next four legs.
A 12-dart break of throw from Durrant - the best leg of the final - was to follow as he landed his third 180, a 140 and 130 to set up a 51 checkout and move to within a leg of the title.
He sealed a famous victory with a 76 checkout to round off a comprehensive 8-3 win.
Saturday's winner Michael van Gerwen was on the receiving end of a 6-1 thumping at the hands of World Championship semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall.
Yes, and as another Twitterer pointed out, it marked his 8th loss of the past 5 years. He also lost 6-0 to Peter Wright in 2017.— Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) February 17, 2019
The Players Championship action continues next weekend (February 23-24) with events Five and Six at the Barnsley Metrodome.
What comes next? Night Three - Thursday, February 21 at the 3Arena, Dublin
|Gerwyn Price
|vs
|James Wade
|Steve Lennon
|vs
|Peter Wright
|Michael van Gerwen
|vs
|Rob Cross
|Michael Smith
|vs
|Daryl Gurney
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Raymond van Barneveld
