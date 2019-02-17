Glen Durrant wins maiden PDC title with Players Championship Four in Wigan

Glen Durrant secured his maiden PDC title on Sunday

Glen Durrant sealed his first ever PDC title, beating World Youth Champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-3 to win Players Championship Four in Wigan on Sunday.

The three-time Lakeside World Champion, who finished runner-up to Dave Chisnall at Players Championship Two in just his second day on the PDC circuit, scooped the £10,000 top prize after seeing off the young Belgian.

Durrant made his first televised appearance as a PDC professional, losing to Daryl Gurney when the Premier League roadshow hit Glasgow last Thursday.

And the 48-year-old from Middlesbrough continued his dream start to life in the PDC as he beat Jamie Lewis, Richie Edhouse, Joe Cullen, Mensur Suljovic and youngster Bradley Brooks before averaging a colossal 109.3, as well as landing a 128 checkout in a high-class affair against Gerwyn Price, to reach the final.

Durrant is a three-time BDO World Champion

Durrant made a dominant start in the final, racing into a 3-0 lead to immediately put Van den Berg on the back foot.

The pair traded 13 darters as the Belgian got a foothold in the game, with the final then going with throw for the next four legs.

A 12-dart break of throw from Durrant - the best leg of the final - was to follow as he landed his third 180, a 140 and 130 to set up a 51 checkout and move to within a leg of the title.

He sealed a famous victory with a 76 checkout to round off a comprehensive 8-3 win.

Michael van Gerwen suffered his eighth 6-0 or 6-1 defeat of the past five years

Saturday's winner Michael van Gerwen was on the receiving end of a 6-1 thumping at the hands of World Championship semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall.

Yes, and as another Twitterer pointed out, it marked his 8th loss of the past 5 years. He also lost 6-0 to Peter Wright in 2017. — Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) February 17, 2019

The Players Championship action continues next weekend (February 23-24) with events Five and Six at the Barnsley Metrodome.

What comes next? Night Three - Thursday, February 21 at the 3Arena, Dublin Gerwyn Price vs James Wade Steve Lennon vs Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney Mensur Suljovic vs Raymond van Barneveld

