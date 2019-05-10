Leeds Premier League Darts fixtures amended with James Wade and Rob Cross to play last

The order of matches for Thursday's crucial final league night of the Premier League season has been amended.

With all four games set to have a bearing on the final finishing positions, seeing two Play-Off places and the winner of the league leader's bonus up for grabs, the action from the First Direct Arena should prove to be a pivotal evening.

The night's action will now begin with sixth-placed Gerwyn Price taking on Peter Wright, with the Welshman having to take a win or a draw from the game to keep his hopes of making it to London's O2 alive.

Can Daryl Gurney make it through to the Play-Offs?

The focus then moves to fifth-placed Daryl Gurney, who takes on Michael Smith and knows that he must better the results of Price and Mensur Suljovic.

Fourth-placed Suljovic competes in the third tie of the evening, against Michael van Gerwen, and knows that he must better the results of Gurney and Price in their earlier games.

As it stands

Third-placed James Wade will qualify with a win or a draw from his tie with Rob Cross in the night's final fixture, but if Gurney or Suljovic fail to win then the 2009 champion will have qualified for the Play-Offs.

DOWNLOAD: THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

Will this be the year Michael van Gerwen fails to top the Premier League table?

Meanwhile, Van Gerwen will be aiming to put the pressure on Cross in their battle to top the final league table and claim the £25,000 league leader's bonus.

The Dutchman sits a point behind Cross but has superior leg difference, so would move top with a draw ahead of the 2018 World Champion's meeting with Wade in the final tie in Leeds.

Cross, though, is in pole position as he bids to become only the third player, behind Phil Taylor (2005-2012) and Van Gerwen (2013-2018) to top the Premier League table at the end of the regular season.

What comes next? Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic James Wade vs Rob Cross

The Premier League continues as we head to the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, May 16. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts