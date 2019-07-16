Rob Cross refreshed and ready to go for the Matchplay

Following a dream World Championship triumph, the rest of 2018 did not pan out exactly as Rob Cross had planned. However, he has learned from his mistakes and is refreshed ahead of the Matchplay.

"The way I feel this year, I'm 100 per cent better. Last year, I didn't really know what I was doing," 'Voltage' said, speaking on the Darts Show Podcast.

"It probably showed and all in some of my performances.

"I'm not so worried now. When I'm going to these places, I know what to expect, because I've been in there before and I know what we're doing, how I'm going to prep myself. Now it's just trying to perfect what I've already learned.

"With the amount that I have learned, the great depths I've had to learn from, I think it's helped me as a person. It's definitely made me stronger."

The added experience has benefited him, and he is pacing himself nicely for the marathon season ahead.

"When I did win the Worlds...I probably thought to myself a little naively that nothing was going to change," he explained. "But the way it worked out, everything changed.

"[Now] I'm a lot more relaxed, and I can just go out and play darts like I used to, and enjoy it. That's the biggest thing - enjoy it, enjoy winning.

"I took a lot of time off this year. It's probably been the least I've played. The only reason for that, last August when I got back off the World Series, I didn't feel like I recovered. I felt like I played the next three months like a zombie, like a ghost - I wasn't really there. My performance wasn't there, and it showed.

"Maybe I was a bit mentally fatigued really. But I've made sure this year that I've kept myself fresh. So obviously when September comes, there's no more time off. We go in and we play the remainder of the year then.

"But I have to admit, if you ask me today how I feel, I feel like I just started this year, and I've already done seven months! So it's an absolute amazing position to be in, instead of feeling tired all the time.

"So hopefully that will help me, come the Matchplay and the longer formats in that, and the coming months after that leading up to the Worlds.

"You have to change when things don't work. You have to find a balance that works for you. I believe that's what winners do."

Across 2019 so far, Cross' form has been largely positive but a title still evades him.

"I can't keep losing, it's depressing," he laughed.

"Getting there is one thing, but I want to win them. Second place is not good enough, to be honest.

"My performances have been [good], 100 plus averages, I've had a lot this year, but that first title eludes me. So it's getting there. Last year broke me a little bit, but this year I feel a lot happier in myself and what I'm doing.

"I think once I win one title, we could watch a fair few."

The 28-year-old will be hoping that first victory of the year comes at the World Matchplay in Blackpool next week.

"I love the place. It's unique," he said of the Winter Gardens. "The crowd is unique and it's a fantastic venue to go in and play. It's just an amazing place, you can't explain it.

"The fans are so respectful there, everything is amazing. They all watch the darts. You can tell by the fans' reaction, they're all watching it. It's just an amazing venue and I can't wait to go back."

First up for the second seed is a meeting with the in-form Chris Dobey, who reached the final of the Danish Darts Open last month.

"Chris is a dangerous opponent. I'm going to have to be on their toes," said Cross.

"If you look the draw this year, I reckon it's the strongest Matchplay we've ever seen, or I've ever seen anyway."

Voltage is confident he can find his spark in Blackpool. If he does, there are few players who can live with him when he hits top form.

You don't have to wait long until darts is back on Sky Sports, with every dart from every session in Blackpool and the World Matchplay. It starts on Saturday, July 20 and the final is on Sunday, July 28.