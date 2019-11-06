Glen Durrant holds no fear ahead of Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

Glen Durrant will return to Wolverhampton for a fourth consecutive year

Glen Durrant holds no fear after being drawn in the 'group of death' at this year's Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The three-time Lakeside champion, who is competing as a BDO representative, has been drawn in a difficult Group H alongside third seed Michael Smith, UK Open Champion Nathan Aspinall and world youth championship runner-up Martin Schindler.

It's a great competition, I've loved every minute I've played in the Grand Slam and if I experience anything like the high I got at the World Matchplay then it will be an amazing feeling. Glen Durrant

"It's being dubbed 'the group of death' but I'm fine with it," said Durrant, who returns to Wolverhampton for a fourth consecutive year at Aldersley Leisure Village.

"You're never going to get an easy draw in the Grand Slam anyway but that opening game against Michael is going to be massive for me.

"Now that I know who I will be playing, I'm itching to get back on the practice board tonight and start preparing for my games mentally.

"In the PDC you experience the huge disappointment of losing to Ricky Evans in the European Championship and by the time you're on the plane home you've got the Grand Slam to look forward to.

"I'm over the moon to be playing at the Grand Slam and I will be proud to represent the BDO as their world champion for one last time."

Durrant will face Smith in his opening game of the competition which runs from November 9-17.

