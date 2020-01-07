BDO World Championship: Leighton Bennett bows out as Lisa Ashton progresses

Reigning youth champion Leighton Bennett made his senior debut in the BDO World Championship

Teenage sensation Leighton Bennett suffered a 3-1 defeat in his BDO World Championship senior debut against former champion Scott Mitchell.

The 14-year-old showed his promise throughout the last year, with Phil Talyor even calling for his inclusion in the Grand Slam.

The reigning youth champion took to the oche in the Indigo at the O2, looking to leave his mark against one of the biggest names in the BDO. He started slowly, losing the first six legs. However, he then clicked into gear, picking up the third stanza. But ultimately Mitchell had too much experience as he sealed a 3-1 victory in sets.

Nonetheless, Bennett was given a rousing reception following the defeat. He will return to the stage later in the tournament when he faces Keane Barry in the youth final.

Bennett is one of darts' rising stars

Earlier in the evening, top seed Lisa Ashton progressed to the quarter-final in the women's competition. The four-time champion had too much for Paula Jacklin.

Ashton celebrates her victory

'The Lancashire Rose' did not drop a leg en route to the 2-0 win in sets, and awaits the winner of Lorraine Winstanley vs Casey Gallagher in the next round.

Ashton, who competed in both the PDC World Championship and Grand Slam in the last 13 months, is favourite to reach the final from the top half of the draw following the withdrawal of Fallon Sherrock.

Ashton greets Wayne Mardle in the crowd

Tuesday's results Men's David Evans 3-2 Nick Fulwell Dennie Olde Kalter 3-2 Nick Kenny Richard Veenstra 3-1 Justin Hood Ben Hazel 3-2 Gary Robson Scott Mitchell 3-1 Leighton Bennett Ryan Hogarth 3-1 Thibault Tricole Women's Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-0 Sharon Prins Lisa Ashton 2-0 Paula Jacklin

There have been several high-profile names who have fallen by the wayside in the opening rounds at the tournament, including seeds Dave Parletti, Adam Smith-Neale and Nick Kenny, along with reigning Masters champion John O'Shea. Meanwhile, Scott Waites overcame Martin Adams in a meeting of former winners in the first round.

