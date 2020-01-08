BDO World Darts Championship: Scott Waites defeats top seed Wesley Harms

Scott Waites sent out a loud statement

Two-time champion Scott Waites toppled number one seed Wesley Harms to secure safe passage through to the quarter-final of the BDO World Championship.

The 2010 Grand Slam champ trailed 2-0, but rattled off four sets in succession to claim a 4-2 victory. 'Sparky' will have been disappointed after spurning opportunities.

'Scotty 2 Hotty' backed up his first-round win over Martin Adams to move through to the last eight, where he will take on Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell, winner in 2015, backed up Tuesday's win over Leighton Bennett with a 4-0 victory over fancied German star Michael Unterbuchner.

Scott Mitchell is in top form ahead of his quarter-final meeting with Scott Waites

Earlier in the day, Wayne Warren ousted 2012 PDC World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton. The Welshman triumphed 4-1, despite the Hammer throwing a superior average (95.58 compared to Warren's 92.69).

Chris Landman staged a dramatic comeback from 3-1 down to edge Ben Hazel 4-3, while Richard Veenstra was another big name to crash out of the tournament, as the Dutchman fell to David Evans in an entertaining tie to close off the evening.

BDO World Championship: Wednesday's results Men's Wayne Warren 4-1 Andy Hamilton Chris Landman 4-3 Ben Hazel Wesley Harms 2-4 Scott Waites Michael Unterbuchner 0-4 Scott Mitchell Richard Veenstra 2-4 David Evans Women's Lorrainne Winstanley 2-0 Casey Gallagher

In the women's competition, Lorraine Winstanley set up a quarter-final meeting with Lisa Ashton. Last year's runner-up hit checkouts of 118 and 134 en route to a 2-0 win over the Casey Gallagher.