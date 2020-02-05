John Henderson relishing Premier League Darts return in Aberdeen

Henderson was the hero in last year's visit to Aberdeen

John Henderson's Premier League bow in Aberdeen last year provided one of the darting moments of 2019 and as he prepares for his return to home soil on Thursday night, 'The Highlander' is aiming to create history and become the first 'Challenger' to register a Premier League victory.

Henderson was one of nine 'contenders' to feature in the sport's biggest roadshow 12 months ago, and the amiable Scot claimed a share of the spoils against world No 1 Michael van Gerwen on an unforgettable evening in the Granite City.

The 46-year-old received vociferous support from a home crowd of around 4,000 fans at the old AECC and his walk-on - accompanied by bagpipes - was arguably the most iconic in the tournament's history.

"It's still fresh in a lot of people's mind the walk-on, but what a night. What an evening it was," Henderson told Sky Sports.

"I never miss the Premier League on a Thursday. I always watch it, but social media went into meltdown after that night, it was fantastic.

"People come up to me and say you must get fed up being asked about it, but you couldn't get fed up reminiscing about that night.

"It was just a great evening. The walk-on was fantastic. If tomorrow tops that then we're in for a cracker."

However, the decibel level is set to be taken up a notch on Thursday night as the P&J Live hosts a Premier League night for the first time, with 8,000 fans expected to roar on their fellow countrymen.

"I did an interview there whilst it was empty and it was massive. The place is huge and it's going to be rocking tomorrow," Henderson continued.

"Obviously the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright is Scottish, Gary [Anderson] is back from injury and then myself, so they're in for a treat."

Wright's World Championship success on New Year's Day is further evidence of a golden era taking hold within Scottish darts, following on from Gary Anderson's back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

The pair also teamed up to secure Scotland's maiden World Cup of Darts crown last summer and Henderson admits Snakebite's latest success can act as inspiration for the veterans of the sport.

Henderson fought back from 6-3 down to claim a share of the spoils against Van Gerwen on his Premier League debut

"Gary has won the World Championship a couple of times, now Peter has got it. They won the World Cup last year as well. We're in a good place at the moment."

"There's a lot of good darts players coming through in Scotland - a couple more getting their Tour Cards this year, so hopefully we'll have more in the future.

"I'm 46 years old and the clock is ticking as they say, but Peter has proved that you can still win world titles - Phil [Taylor] proved that you can still win it in your 50's but it has spurred me on.

"I'm not saying if Peter can do it I can do it, but he just proved that you can still play to the top level at the late 40's and early 50's."

Premier League Darts, Night One, Aberdeen Michael Smith v Glen Durrant Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

The obvious caveat is the conveyor belt of young talent emerging through the ranks and Henderson will play one of the sport's rising stars on Thursday - debutant Nathan Aspinall.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an incredible rise over the last two years - reaching back-to-back World Championship semi-finals and lifting a first major title at last year's UK Open.

Henderson is full of praise for 'The Asp' but admits he's intrigued to see how the Stockport star copes with the partisan atmosphere that will inevitably be generated.

"These youngsters that are coming in have no fear. Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson - the fear factor has kind of gone now - they still start heavy favourites but we go up there and it's just another darts match now. Darts is in a good place at the moment.

"He will have never played in an atmosphere like this tomorrow so it's going to be new to him, so we will see how he handles it." Hendo on facing Nathan Aspinall...

"It's going to be a hard game. Nathan's had a fantastic year. The UK Open champion - Las Vegas champion. He's winning floor events and he's holding his own in all these World Series.

"He will have never played in an atmosphere like this tomorrow so it's going to be new to him, so we will see how he handles it.

"He's a bubbly character, he is lovely to be around. We actually sit at the same table at the Players Championships so I've got to know Nathan over the last couple of years - we're quite close.

"We'll be warriors up on that stage in a nice way, but we'll have a drink after it, win or lose," he added.

Henderson is one of four 'contenders' returning as 'challengers' in 2020 - the talented trio of Luke Humphries, Chris Dobey and Jeffrey de Zwaan have also been rewarded for their impressive showings in 2019.

The Huntly thrower admits he thought the PDC would return to the original ten-player format this year, although he believes the new concept gave the tournament a fresh dimension.

"If I'm being honest I didn't think they were going to go with it [Challengers] this year, I thought they would maybe go with the top ten. It worked in my opinion.

"I'm not saying it was getting stale because I love the Premier League, but it just gave it something new and obviously young Luke [Humphries] he had a good walk-on and Chris Dobey in Newcastle - we all played well as well which was pleasing."

Henderson's return comes as little surprise given last year's exploits, although the former World Grand Prix semi-finalist acknowledges the added expectation on his shoulders.

'The Highlander' received a hero's welcome from the capacity crowd in Aberdeen

'The Highlander' was one of three 'contenders' to register a draw in last year's roadshow, although none of the invited players were able to claim a coveted win - a statistic Henderson is bidding to rectify.

"Could you put anybody else on in Aberdeen? I'm not sure if you could, definitely after last year. It was so pleasing to get the call and I'm so looking forward to trying to relive what we did last year."

"I just want to go up there and play well in front of my home crowd. There is a bit of added pressure this year because of what happened last year - getting a 6-6 draw [against MVG} and there will be maybe more expectations against a 'weaker' player.

"In my opinion he's not a weaker player. Nathan is playing well. There is a lot of pressure but hopefully I can play well and get the first win as a challenger."

