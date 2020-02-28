The story of the night from Dublin as Michael Smith throws nine-darter and Gerwyn Price excels

Michael Smith treated Dublin to the Premier League's first nine-darter in three years, while Gerwyn Price demolished world champion Peter Wright on another stunning night of darts.

Nathan Aspinall followed up his victory over Michael van Gerwen in Cardiff with a 7-5 win over Glen Durrant, who had started the evening at the top of the table.

Gary Anderson edged Rob Cross 7-5 before Smith threw the perfect leg on his way towards a memorable win over Daryl Gurney, who remains at the bottom of the pack.

Michael van Gerwen reclaimed first place as he fended off Irish challenger Willie O'Connor 7-4 and Price closed the night with an emphatic 7-1 rout against Wright.

Night Four Results: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross 5-7 Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney 5-7 Michael Smith William O'Connor 4-7 Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price 7-1 Peter Wright

The finish

Having produced checkouts of 167 and 142 against Jonny Clayton in Cardiff on night three, Smith conjured more heroics with the first Premier League nine-darter since Adrian Lewis' against Raymond van Barneveld in Liverpool in 2017.

Bully Boy's moment to remember arrived in the fourth leg as he beat Daryl Gurney 7-5 in front of 9,000 fans 3Arena.

Walk-on

Irishman Willie O'Connor was treated to an electric walk-on ahead of his match with Van Gerwen, later describing it as the "best night of my life".

He told Sky Sports: "I can't even put into words, it was brilliant. It was everything I expected it to be and more."

Unsung story

Price picked up his first win of the Premier League season in Dublin

Smith's nine-dart spectacle aside, Price vented the frustration of three successive draws by dismantling Wright 7-1 in a repeat matchup of December's World Championship semi-final.

The Welshman, who averaged 98.75 and hit 7/16 on doubles, now sits third in the table ahead of his meeting with Durrant in Exeter.

The tweet

Smith's children enjoyed that one...

View from Mardle

Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle reflected on Smith's nine-darter, Wright's disappointing performance and the incredible Dublin introduction for O'Connor.

The standings

Here's how the table is looking after night four...

Here's what the Premier League table looks like after night four

Next stop, Exeter...

Night Five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Night Four heads to Exeter as World Darts Championship quarter-finalist Luke Humphries takes on Gary Anderson as the fifth challenger of the season.

