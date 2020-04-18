PDC Home Tour: Luke Woodhouse wins night two with nine-dart finish the highlight

1:05 Luke Woodhouse produced an incredible nine-dart finish in his PDC Home Tour match against Gerwyn Price Luke Woodhouse produced an incredible nine-dart finish in his PDC Home Tour match against Gerwyn Price

Luke Woodhouse fired the first PDC Home Tour nine-darter on his way to topping Group Two and knocking out world No 3 Gerwyn Price on Saturday night.

The world No 57 was in brilliant form throughout the second night of action, the high point a brilliant nine-dart leg to take a 4-0 lead against the Iceman in the fourth match of the night.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse

Woodhouse completed a 5-0 rout of Price, averaging 114 in the process, before staying on to play Rowby-John Rodriguez where he needed just a couple of legs to ensure he could not be surpassed even in defeat.

As it was Woodhouse, who knocked Michael Smith out of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in December, ran out a 5-2 winner to seal a perfect three wins from three matches.

It means for the second night in succession a surprise winner tops the group, Woodhouse joining world No 60 Jamie Lewis, who knocked out Peter Wright on Friday, in making the second phase.

