PDC Home Tour: Nick Kenny clinches Group Five ahead of Luke Humphries

World No 106 Nick Kenny defied his ranking to win all three of his matches on Night Five of the PDC's Home Tour.

Kenny opened the evening with an impressive 5-3 victory over Luke Humphries, who made history against Gary Anderson in Exeter last month as the first challenger ever to win a Premier League match.

Having seen off Joe Murnan in his second match, Kenny returned to wrap things up with a 5-3 win over The African Warrior Devon Petersen.

Speaking afterwards, Kenny said: "I'm on paper the worst player in the group. It proves I can compete with the big boys."

Group Five Table Pts Legs +/- Nick Kenny 6 7 Luke Humphries 4 1 Joe Murnan 2 -1 Devon Petersen 0 -7

PDC Home Tour - Tuesday's results (Group Five) Luke Humphries 3-5 Nick Kenny Devon Petersen 1-5 Joe Murnan Nick Kenny 5-2 Joe Murnan Luke Humphries 5-4 Devon Petersen Devon Petersen 3-5 Nick Kenny Joe Murnan 3-5 Luke Humphries

Kenny responded to going 3-2 down against Humphries with a hold and a break before edging the final leg after a series of wayward darts from both players.

World No 72 Murnan started his night with a 5-1 demolition job of Petersen, sealing the win with a 15-darter having seen the South African struggle to find his rhythm.

Murnan and Kenny exchanged four successive breaks of throw to start the next match, however it was the latter who clinched it with a decisive 15-darter.

PDC Home Tour - The winners so far Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny

Humphries and Petersen traded blows in arguably the match of the night as Cool Hand Luke chalked up a 5-4 win thanks to a 13-dart decider, with both men guilty of several missed doubles.

The results so far meant Kenny entered his final match against Petersen knowing the group was his should he win five legs. He ensured that was the case with a double 16 to finish it after Petersen had faced some momentary technical issues with his camera set-up.

World Youth Champion Humphries concluded the night by overcoming a late technical glitch to beat Murnan 5-3 and take second place in the group.

PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's fixtures (Group Six) James Wade v Adrian Gray Ryan Searle v Andy Boulton Adrian Gray v Andy Boulton James Wade v Ryan Searle Ryan Searle v Adrian Gray Andy Boulton v James Wade

Former European Championship winner James Wade and Ryan Searle will be in action on Wednesday night as they take on Adrian Gray and Andy Boulton in Group Six.

World Champion and world No 2 Peter Wright was the first big name to taste defeat on the opening night, before world No 3 Gerwyn Price was also beaten on Saturday. Dave Chisnall claimed Group Three on Sunday night, while Geert Nentjes clinched Group Four with a perfect record on Monday.

