PDC Home Tour: Lisa Ashton takes to her home oche for night four of the competition

Lisa Ashton will take part on the PDC's Home Tour on Monday

In a year of firsts for Lisa Ashton, Sky Sports catches up with the four-time women's world champion on the season so far and the PDC Home Tour.

In January Ashton became the first woman to secure a Tour card via Q-School and on Monday night, she will join the first darts from home tournament.

It's testament to Ashton's achievement earlier this year in Wigan that she is in the event by right - in her position as a Tour Card holder.

"Some players and some people say that ladies shouldn't be in this or play… but it's just proving that I know that I can play against these guys," she tells Sky Sports during another first - a Skype interview.

Ashton this year has taken to life on the Tour well. Fallon Sherrock's heroics at Alexandra Palace have set a tone for the female sport, and Ashton, who played at Ally Pally in 2018, has picked up the baton.

She said: "[I've been] winning some games, getting to the last 64 and last 32, shows that I know I can do it. It's a big step for me, going into the best players in the world, so I'm just going to keep aiming and looking to take further steps. I'm enjoying it.

"It's proving that my level is improving with them so I'm hoping that my level keeps going and I can keep getting further and further, and hopefully get through to a finals or semi-finals some day."

So, with the season suspended indefinitely, the focus shifts to home life doubling up as tournament life.

Practising at home has now become competing at home and Ashton takes top billing in Monday's action, such is her appeal and the burgeoning scene that is women's darts.

"It is something different and it's going to create something to aim for," she said. "With us all practising already, it's going to give us the level that we need to in order to get back into competitive darts.

"Sometimes players play better at home so hopefully it gives us an opportunity to see how our practice is doing against different competitors and the best players in the world. So, it will be nice to get back into that format. "

PDC Home Tour - The winners so far Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall

Ashton will combine her practice, and now her competition, with duties as a grandmother as she takes on Ross Smith, Geert Nentjes and Micky Mansell.

"Ross is one of the guys who I stick with on the Pro Tour, so I've known him for quite a few years," she adds.

"Micky Mansell and Geert Nentjes, I don't think that I've ever played them so it will be interesting to do that and something that I look forward to. Hopefully, all should be good games and I'm looking forward to them.

As the coronavirus pandemic halts the sporting calendar, darts is be commended for thinking on its feet.

A couple of weeks ago darts from home sprang up. Promoters and management company Modus have their own version which is more than 10 days into running, while the polished Remote Darts League has also given players and fans something to enjoy.

2:48 Ashton won her Tour card in January and has been a Pro Tour regular until the season was suspended Ashton won her Tour card in January and has been a Pro Tour regular until the season was suspended

Little did anyone know the craving for live sport would see the model headlining the news, the national papers and social media trends and Ashton has been keeping an eye on things - and also sneaking in some competition too.

She said: "I've watched one or two of the games, as we've got one of the local lads Dave Evans taking part and he's doing really well.

"We've all had a little league to keep practising and to keep our arms going. It's nice that the PDC has brought this forwards and hopefully ours will take off and we can win one or two again."

For the ultra-competitive Ashton, the women's world champion in four of the last seven editions of the event, the focus is not just on the action on the board, but the window into home life as well.

"I don't have a board on the wall, I've got an easel like Nathan has," Ashton said. "But, I've got my phone set up, my camera ready so that's interesting but I'm just looking forward to it.

"It makes you think about what's in the background! You start noticing things that you haven't before! I've made sure that everything's in the right place and where it should be.

Ashton played Rob Cross at last year's Grand Slam of Darts and is a four-time women's world champion

"You've got to set a target because you need something to aim for. My first target is to try and win a few games and hopefully get through my group.

"I'd like to get onto the European Pro Tours. The greatest wish that I have is to get into the World Championship again and have another go at the men in that. That's the biggest one."

Like most people, Ashton is adapting to lockdown and as well as the challenges, there is an added bonus - and it's not on the practice board.

"My daughter and my granddaughter are staying with us so it's nice to spend time with them as opposed to travelling," she said.

"Often you don't get much family time. My granddaughter is four so we've been in the garden, baking, making things, doing school work.

PDC Home Tour - coming up Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Lisa Ashton Luke Humphries James Wade Jelle Klaasen Ross Smith Devon Petersen Ryan Searle Gabriel Clemens Mickey Mansell Joe Murnan Adrian Gray Ryan Meikle Geert Nentjes Nick Kenny Andy Boulton Gavin Carlin

2:38 Women's darts has risen dramatically this past year, with Fallon Sherrock winning in the World Darts Championship and Lisa Ashton earning a PDC tour card through qualifying school Women's darts has risen dramatically this past year, with Fallon Sherrock winning in the World Darts Championship and Lisa Ashton earning a PDC tour card through qualifying school

"It's nice to just to have normal 'nanna time' and family time, then when she goes to bed I do my practice.

"You realise how much energy they have! Sometimes when they [four-year-old] go to bed you want to too but then I think that I need to get my practice in."

Ashton has found herself thrown into the limelight on more than one occasion, from her PDC World Championship debut 18 months ago, to Monday evening's very different set-up.

The standard on the Pro Tour has been unlike any year and the 49-year-old has relished the challenge.

She said: "The ladies' game is improving but their game is much higher and it's bringing my game on. Playing against the men, improves my level.

"Every weekend the levels are going sky-high, and we've got to raise our game against them, it's improving all the time and we've got to improve with them. It's bringing my game on and I'm going with them."

Not only is she on an equal footing on Monday night, she's likely the star turn - for the watching public, as well as her granddaughter!

Live coverage of the PDC Home Tour continues throughout the week, available via the Sky Sports App. Download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.