PDC Home Tour: Ryan Murray causes upset to win Group 20

World No 135 Ryan Murray, playing in his very first year on the PDC Tour, produced a huge upset to advance in Group 20 of the Home Tour on Wednesday.

Edinburgh-based Murray lost the opening game of the night to Cullen before bouncing back against 15-time national Greek champion John Michael. He then thrashed Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 to progress into the knockout stages of the tournament.

PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's results (Group 20) Joe Cullen 5-4 Ryan Murray Jermaine Wattimena 2-5 John Michael Ryan Murray 5-4 John Michael Joe Cullen 4-5 Jermaine Wattimena Jermaine Wattimena 1-5 Ryan Murray John Michael 3-5 Joe Cullen

PDC Home Tour - Group 20 Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Ryan Murray 4 +5 2. Joe Cullen 4 +2 3. John Michael 2 +1 4. Jermaine Wattimena 2 -6

In a thrilling opening game of the night, Cullen was pegged back to 2-2 against Murray before he produced back-to-back 13-dart legs to edge towards victory.

But emerging Scottish talent Murray roared back to win the next two legs, including a 112 checkout, to take the match to a deciding leg. Murray saw his chances of a shock go by the wayside after missing two match darts and that allowed 'The Rockstar' to pin D8 with his last dart in hand.

Wattimena and Michael slugged it out in the second match of the night. The Dutchman pinned a ton and 108 checkouts, but the Greek thrower stayed in the game before breaking for a 3-2 lead.

Michael held throw in the next leg to stretch his advantage before he completed a superb win thanks to 93 on the bullseye.

Red-hot Michael returned to face 'Top Gun' Murray and the man from Athens nailed a 110 finish in the second leg to continue his fine early form. The first seven legs went with throw before Murray banged in a stunning 121 on the bullseye for the match.

In the big game of the night, Cullen and Wattimena went toe-to-toe. It was the world No 24 who secured an early break against three-time PDC ranking event winner before taking out 72 for a 4-1 advantage.

But Cullen won the next two legs, including a 118 checkout to close the gap. The Bradford ace survived match darts before sending the contest into a last-leg decider.

Cullen missed two match darts at D16 and that allowed Wattimena to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Wattimena's hopes came to end with a heavy defeat against Murray

Any of the four players knew they could progress as Wattimena went up against Murray. The Scotsman took an early 2-0 lead and then broke the Dutch World Cup star again thanks to his second 16-dart leg of the match. He soon cleaned up 46 in two darts to move one leg away from an astonishing victory.

Despite no whitewash for an impregnable-looking Murray, he sealed a 5-1 success thanks to a fabulous 117 finish.

Cullen finished second on the night

Michael and Cullen knew they would have to produce perfection in order to topple Murray, but neither player could manage it. Cullen was averaging close to 108 when it took him seven darts to move 4-2 ahead. The world No 16 ended on a high with a fantastic 130 checkout to complete a 5-3 win.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rob Cross Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski William Borland Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Dimitri Van den Bergh Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes Karel Sedlacek James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

