PDC Home Tour: World 130 Daniel Larsson claims Group 23 crown ahead of Dirk van Duijvenbode

World No 130 Daniel Larsson won all three of his matches to claim Group 23 in convincing style as Sweden became the ninth nation to boast a winner from the PDC Home Tour.

Larsson was a comfortable winner in his first match of the night against Australian Kyle Anderson, who was playing at 4:30am in Brisbane having been up since 2:30am practising. Anderson was back at the oche after recently recovering from COVID-19, which had seen him spend four weeks in self-isolation.

Dirk van Duijvenbode asserted himself as a worthy contender to Larsson with victory over German Martin Schindler, before losing to the group winner and Anderson but securing second place on leg difference.

Saturday's Group 23 table Pts Legs +/- Daniel Larsson 6 +11 Dirk van Duijvenbode 2 -1 Martin Schindler 2 -4 Kyler Anderson 2 -6

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's results (Group 23) Kyle Anderson 2-5 Daniel Larsson Martin Schindler 1-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode Daniel Larsson 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode Kyle Anderson 0-5 Martin Schindler Martin Schindler 0-5 Daniel Larsson Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-5 Kyle Anderson

Larsson came out on top 5-2 in a nervy opener with Anderson after capitalising on a break of throw to go 3-2 ahead, the latter understandably rusty having only started throwing darts again within the last week.

Dutchman Van Duijvenbode, playing from the aubergine farm where he works, stormed to a 5-1 victory over Schindler to move top of the group after coming from one down to win five successive legs and finish with an average of 94.

The world No 77 was then leapfrogged into top spot by Larsson after suffering a 5-2 defeat to the Swede, who had fired a 123 checkout on his way towards a commanding and, in the end, decisive 4-1 advantage.

Schindler then put himself back into the hunt with a 5-0 whitewash of Anderson, who had jokingly asked his opponent to 'give him a shot' as he approached sunrise in the early hours of the morning Down Under.

His hopes of winning the group were soon dashed as Larsson brushed him aside with a group-clinching 5-0 win, a highlight of which was his stunning 148 checkout to make it 4-0 just as it appeared Schindler was about to get off the mark.

It was gone 7am in Brisbane by the time Anderson chalked up his first win, beating Van Duijvenbode 5-3 in an entertaining clash to finish the group on a high.

Spaniard Jesus Noguera pipped world No 10 Ian White to top spot in Group 22 on Friday night to become the latest surprise group winner. World champion Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade are meanwhile among the eye-opening eliminations.

The Home Tour continues on Sunday when 2019 World Series quarter-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski takes on 2020 UK Open quarter-finalist Jamie Hughes, 2020 World Championship quarter-finalist Darius Labanauskas and Spaniard Toni Alcinas.

Sunday will also stage a footballers edition featuring West Ham's Declan Rice, Leicester City's James Maddison, West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin and Preston North End's Paul Gallagher in aid of the NHS.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Sunday Monday Krzysztof Ratajski Keegan Brown Toni Alcinas Reece Robinson Jamie Hughes Jose De Sousa Darius Labanauskas Robert Thornton

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

