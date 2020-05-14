Luke Humphries wins all three matches to make it through on Night 28 of PDC Home Tour

3:39 A look back at the story of Night 28 of the PDC Home Tour, which saw a high standard of darts from a group that included Luke Humphries and Michael Smith A look back at the story of Night 28 of the PDC Home Tour, which saw a high standard of darts from a group that included Luke Humphries and Michael Smith

Luke Humphries averaged 102 over the course of the night to win all three of his matches and make it through to the next stage of the PDC Home Tour on Thursday.

The world No 34 from Newbury defeated Andy Boulton, world No 5 Michael Smith, and young Dutchman Mike van Duivenbode.

Humphries produced some majestic darts throughout the night to take his place in the next round of the competition, while Bully Boy was forced to settle for runners-up spot again.

"I can't believe how well I played tonight, I knew I could do it. It's crazy. I played really well tonight," Humphries said.

"I could get a very tough group but I am going to look forward to the next stage. I am looking forward to it."

PDC Home Tour - Thursday's results (Group 28) Michael Smith 5-0 Mike van Duivenbode Luke Humphries 5-4 Andy Boulton Mike van Duivenbode 4-5 Andy Boulton Michael Smith 2-5 Luke Humphries Luke Humphries 5-3 Mike van Duivenbode Andy Boulton 2-5 Michael Smith

PDC Home Tour - Group 28 Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Luke Humphries 6 +6 2. Michael Smith 4 5 3. Andy Boulton 2 0 4. Mike van Duivenbode 2 -8

Smith was unable to produce his best darts as he failed to make it through

Smith, the 29-year-old, hit back-to-back 14-dart legs in a superb start to his opening match against Dutchman Van Duivenbode before cleaning up 36 to stretch his advantage. It wasn't long before Bully Boy sealed a whitewash 5-0 victory with D10. The St Helens' thrower averaged 98 to kick off this evening's action with a bang.

Cool Hand Luke then faced The X Factor in the second match of the night. Boulton held his own against Humphries as the pair shared the opening six legs.

Humphries took out 60 under pressure to move one leg away from victory but Boulton's 14-darter made sure it went the distance. Humphries kept his cool to sink D4 for the victory in which he averaged just over a ton.

Boulton was back in action against Van Duivenbode in the next match with both players looking to claim their first win of the group. Boulton, who resides in Ayrshire, Scotland, produced a magnificent 10-dart leg to break throw for a 3-2 lead and he then took out 79 to hold throw in the next.

But Van Duivenbode, nicknamed The Pigeon, broke Boulton's throw with D10 to send the match into a ninth and deciding leg. However, it was Boulton who broke throw with a humdinger of a leg to steal an important win, averaging an impressive 103.5.

Humphries won the big match of the night against Smith

In the big match of the night, Smith went up against Humphries and there were early fireworks from both players. Former World Championship finalist Smith struck a 13-darter and a 12-darter for an early 2-1 lead before a 14-darter helped the Newbury thrower level it up. The reigning World Youth Champion then broke throw with a fine 12-dart leg.

He moved 4-2 up after sinking D16 and Cool Hand Luke completed a stunning victory by nailing D18, averaging 108.5 and landing four 180s to make it two wins from two matches.

Humphries faced Van Duivenbode knowing that victory would hand him a passage through to the next round of the competition. A neat double-double finish from Humphries saw him move 2-1 ahead in a high-quality encounter before pinning D14 with his last-dart in hand to open up a two-leg advantage.

The Pigeon cut the gap with a 14-dart leg but costly missed darts at double allowed Humphries to nail tops and move one leg away from victory. A 12-darter from Van Duivenbode closed the gap again before Humphries took out 56 for the win.

In the dead rubber, Boulton celebrated a magnificent 127 on the bullseye as he battled back from 2-0 down to level up against Smith. But the world No 5 broke again with D10, held, and then sealed a comfortable 5-2 win to take the runners-up spot.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Danny Noppert Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Ryan Meikle Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt John Henderson Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Cristo Reyes Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group 27 - Scott Waites Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group 28 - Luke Humphries Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.